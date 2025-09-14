33 ARB organizations in
EV turn coops
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty.
Robert Anthony Yu, expressed gratitude to government
agencies who extended support to agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) during the ARB Summit
cum DAR-CDA ARBO Cooperative Registration Caravan.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
September 14, 2025
PALO, Leyte –
Members of 33 agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
from across Eastern Visayas celebrated as they received their
Certificates of Compliance (COC) and Certificates of Registration (COR)
from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) transforming them
into cooperatives during the ARB Summit cum DAR-CDA ARBO Cooperative
Registration Caravan held on the 4th and 5th of September this year
at The Tropics in this town.
Rosita Espiño,
vice-chairman of the Anthurium Farmers ARB Cooperative in Alangalang,
Leyte, kept on applauding while Undersecretary Alexander Raquepo,
CDA chairman, enumerated the various benefits a cooperative gets,
including the tax exemption. Espiño commented, “Good that we are now
a cooperative.”
CDA Assistant Regional
Director Maripaz Del Pilar, in turn, clarified in her orientation
that the tax exemption should be applied at the Bureau of Internal
Revenue (BIR).
9-Other ARBOs who received
their CORs and COCs on Friday from the CDA chairman himself were the
Naval Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Naval, Biliran; Cabucgayan
Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Cabucgayan, Biliran; Uswag
Guindag-an ng Tanauan Leyte Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Cooperative, Tanauan, Leyte; Calubian United Farmers Agriculture
Cooperative, Dulag, Leyte; Bulod Coconut Corn and Rice Agriculture
Cooperative, Dulag, Leyte; Telegrafo Farmers Agrarian Reform
Beneficiaries Cooperative, Tolosa, Leyte; Nagkaisang Magsasaka ng
Tanauan Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Tanauan, Leyte; Tagbacan
Beneficiaries Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Salcedo, Eastern Samar;
Libas Agrarian Reform Cooperative, San Julian, Eastern Samar; Allen
Organic Vegetable Raiser Agriculture Cooperative, Allen, Northern
Samar; Coroconog Agrarian Reform Cooperative, San Roque, Northern
Samar; San Isidro Agrarian Reform Cooperative, San Isidro, Northern
Samar; San Ramon Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Pambujan, Northern
Samar;
Rosalim Agrarian Reform
Cooperative, San Jorge, Samar; Calbiga Agrarian Reform Cooperative,
Calbiga, Samar; VOFFA Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Pagsanghan, Samar;
Calapi Irrigators Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Motiong, Samar; San
Eduardo Farmers Agrarian Reform Coopeartive, Santa Rita, Samar;
Mambog Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Pinabacdao, Samar; Mayabay
Agrarian Reform Coopeartive, Daram, Samar; Tubigan Integrated
Fisherfolks and Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Zumarraga,
Samar; Anibongon Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Santa Rita, Samar; Old
Manunca Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Santa Rita, Samar; So. Rizal
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Basey, Samar; Macaalan Cacao Processor
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Calbiga, Samar; Balud Farmers Agrarian
Reform Cooperative, Sta. Margarita, Samar; Villa Aurora Farmers
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Santa Rita, Samar; Tinago Heritage
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Tarangnan, Samar;
Rizal Tomas Oppus Agrarian
Reform, Tomas Oppus, Southern Leyte; New Katipunan Agrarian Reform
Cooperative, Malitbog, Southern Leyte; Pandan Agrarian Reform
Cooperative, Liloan, Southern Leyte; and the Anilao Green Yield
Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Liloan, Southern Leyte.
Meanwhile, Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty.
Robert Anthony Yu, Expressed his gratitude to the various government
agencies for responding to his invitation in sharing their programs
and services to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) on the said
occasion.
Aside from the CDA, other
agencies who participated in the said event included the Philhealth,
giving around 500 ARBs and ARBO members present an opportunity to be
enrolled at Philhealth and get their membership cards right on the
said occasion. The Department of Agriculture extended animal
dispersal to four ARBOs under the SAAD program.
Further, the Land Bank of
the Philippines (LBP) presented to the Pancil Ecological and
Rehabilitation Agrarian Reform Cooperative their notice of loan
approval worth half a million pesos for hog fattening of 30 ARBs;
while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)
handed statement of support by providing free skills training to
ARBs.
Representatives from the
Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and Philippine Crop Insurance
Corporation (PCIC) who were likewise present, oriented the
participants about their agency’s respective programs and how one
could avail of their services.