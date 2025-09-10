Who we are in the eyes
of God
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
September 10, 2025
IT would be good if all
the time we have it clear in our mind who we really are, what our
true identity and dignity are, in the eyes, in the mind and heart of
God. It would help us to stay calm, confident and happy despite the
ups and downs of our earthly sojourn.
We are God’s beloved! His
love for us, to put it bluntly, is the same as his love for his own
self. And that’s because we have been created in very image and
likeness, meant to share his very own life and nature.
In spite of our human
limitations that are due first of all by our lack of faith in our
true identity and by the misuse of our freedom and all the other
God-given powers, God never fails to love us just the same. He would
go to such extent as to become man, to preach the Good News to us,
and ultimately to offer his life for us. That way, he himself bears
all our sins and conquers them with his resurrection.
To top it all, he remains
with us all throughout time, his real presence and the ever-ready
offer for our redemption are made available in the sacraments,
especially in the Holy Eucharist. He knows our weaknesses, he knows
that we continue to fall, and yet he is all there, ready to forgive
us and to make us new again.
These considerations
should always be in our mind. That is the real challenge because we
all know that our thoughts and intentions, more often than not, are
guided simply by our human reasoning, based mainly on feelings, on
worldly standards, etc., rather on the gift of faith that God
himself gives us
God wants to share who he
is and what he has with us. But it is us who fail to correspond to
such tremendous gift and truth. It would be nice if from time to
time, we pause and consider again this most wonderful truth about
ourselves.
That awareness, nay,
conviction, would help us to live good and happy lives, able to deal
properly with whatever human situation and condition we may find
ourselves in. We can have the strength to say “No” to temptations,
and if ever we fall, we would not hesitate to go back to God,
convinced that God’s mercy would always be given to us.
More than that, we would
have the power to do a lot of good, to continue working with Christ
for the redemption of mankind. Yes, we would be able to “bear all
things and conquer all things.”
Yes, there’s really no
reason for us to be too worried and anxious when we encounter some
difficulty in our life. In fact, we have every reason to be
confident and at peace, focused on what we are supposed to do. And
that’s because we are always in God’s hands.
Whatever situation we may
be in, we can be sure that God will always provide for what is truly
needed by us, and it may not be what we want. We just have to trust
him completely for he knows better than we do, and what we want may
not be what we need. It may not even be what is good for us.
God always knows what to
do in any situation we may find ourselves in. He may allow some evil
to come to us, an evil that can do us no harm unless we let it, but
God knows how to draw good from evil.
We should just remember
who we are in the eyes of God!