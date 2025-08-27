CARD and Cadence
Properties ink joint venture agreement to address PH housing backlog
left) CARD MBA President Deneglen Penaflorida, CARD MBA CEO
Jocelyn Dequito, Cadence Properties President and CEO
Leonardo B. Dayao, CARD MRI Property Management President
Maida Decano, CARD, Inc. Executive Director Vicente Briones,
and CARD EMPC Chairman Alvin Villamena.
By
DONNA PATRICIA MANIO
August 27, 2025
MAKATI CITY – In a
strategic collaboration that brings together inclusive finance and
responsible real estate development, the CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI) (composed of CARD MBA, CARD, Inc., CARD MRI
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT and CARD EMPC) and Cadence Properties, the ICCP
Group’s newest company, signed a joint venture agreement on August
6, 2025, at the Makati Sports Club. The partnership marks the formal
establishment of a new company: Cadence-CARD Property Ventures, Inc.
(CCPV).
In line with its goal to
help reduce the national housing backlog, CCPV aims to develop
thoughtfully planned, affordable, and high-quality residential
communities for more Filipino families, beginning with its inaugural
project in Bay, Laguna.
Guillermo D. Luchangco,
Chairman and CEO of The ICCP Group, shares, “We are honored and very
happy to now be able to collaborate with CARD MRI, which is known
for its success for building grassroots economic empowerment. There
are only very few organizations that are able to accomplish this.
For me, today’s partnership between CARD MRI and Cadence Properties
embodies a shared resolve to raise the standard of living and
nurture sustainable communities for more Filipinos.”
Leonardo B. Dayao Jr.,
President and CEO of Cadence Properties and current Chairman of the
Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) also
underscored the significance of the agreement. “This project will
expand homeownership opportunities for the underserved income
deciles, including CARD MRI members and beyond. We’re very eager to
be able to help more families realize their dream of owning their
own home.”
Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus, also attests to the
partnership’s importance. “This is our first time working on a
housing project – a dream come true not only for CARD MRI, but for
many of our clients. A safe and secure home is more than just four
walls and a roof – it is one of the foundations to break free from
poverty. With it, families can dream bigger, work harder, and build
a future filled with hope.”
With over 36 years of
experience, The ICCP Group is a respected Philippine diversified
conglomerate engaged in investment banking, venture capital,
exhibition halls operations and management, and residential and
industrial estate property development. Cadence Properties, its
newest real estate arm, brings to the partnership deep expertise in
building livable, sustainable communities.
CARD MRI, a mission-driven
organization with a long track record of empowering Filipino
families through microfinance, microinsurance, and livelihood
programs, expands its reach through this collaboration – bridging
social development with accessible housing. The organization
currently has nearly 10 million clients across its various
institutions.
Rooted in shared
principles of nation-building, long-term value creation, and
inclusive progress, CCPV reflects a forward-thinking approach to
community development – one that carefully balances commercial
viability with social impact.