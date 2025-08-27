CARD and Cadence Properties ink joint venture agreement to address PH housing backlog



(From left) CARD MBA President Deneglen Penaflorida, CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito, Cadence Properties President and CEO Leonardo B. Dayao, CARD MRI Property Management President Maida Decano, CARD, Inc. Executive Director Vicente Briones, and CARD EMPC Chairman Alvin Villamena.

By DONNA PATRICIA MANIO

August 27, 2025

MAKATI CITY – In a strategic collaboration that brings together inclusive finance and responsible real estate development, the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) (composed of CARD MBA, CARD, Inc., CARD MRI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT and CARD EMPC) and Cadence Properties, the ICCP Group’s newest company, signed a joint venture agreement on August 6, 2025, at the Makati Sports Club. The partnership marks the formal establishment of a new company: Cadence-CARD Property Ventures, Inc. (CCPV).

In line with its goal to help reduce the national housing backlog, CCPV aims to develop thoughtfully planned, affordable, and high-quality residential communities for more Filipino families, beginning with its inaugural project in Bay, Laguna.

Guillermo D. Luchangco, Chairman and CEO of The ICCP Group, shares, “We are honored and very happy to now be able to collaborate with CARD MRI, which is known for its success for building grassroots economic empowerment. There are only very few organizations that are able to accomplish this. For me, today’s partnership between CARD MRI and Cadence Properties embodies a shared resolve to raise the standard of living and nurture sustainable communities for more Filipinos.”

Leonardo B. Dayao Jr., President and CEO of Cadence Properties and current Chairman of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) also underscored the significance of the agreement. “This project will expand homeownership opportunities for the underserved income deciles, including CARD MRI members and beyond. We’re very eager to be able to help more families realize their dream of owning their own home.”

Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus, also attests to the partnership’s importance. “This is our first time working on a housing project – a dream come true not only for CARD MRI, but for many of our clients. A safe and secure home is more than just four walls and a roof – it is one of the foundations to break free from poverty. With it, families can dream bigger, work harder, and build a future filled with hope.”

With over 36 years of experience, The ICCP Group is a respected Philippine diversified conglomerate engaged in investment banking, venture capital, exhibition halls operations and management, and residential and industrial estate property development. Cadence Properties, its newest real estate arm, brings to the partnership deep expertise in building livable, sustainable communities.

CARD MRI, a mission-driven organization with a long track record of empowering Filipino families through microfinance, microinsurance, and livelihood programs, expands its reach through this collaboration – bridging social development with accessible housing. The organization currently has nearly 10 million clients across its various institutions.