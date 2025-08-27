2 CNTs neutralized, high-powered firearms seized in N. Samar encounter

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 27, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division engaged in a fierce encounter against ten members of the Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG), in the hinterlands of Barangay San Jose, Mapanas, Northern Samar, resulting in the neutralization of two Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT), and the seizure of two high-powered firearms on August 27, 2025.

The encounter transpired during a Focused Military Operation (FMO) after reports from concerned residents revealed the presence of armed individuals belonging to the Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), who were conducting extortion activities in the area.

The clash ensued to an intense firefight where government troops outmaneuvered the CNTs, hence, later forced them to withdraw leaving two dead CNTs behind and forcing the rest to flee in disarray. The 8ID is currently conducting cross-investigation to identify the two CNTs, one of them was identified as Motaw Ortazo alias “Ibaro” of Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas, Northern Samar, while the identity of the other CNT is still being confirmed by the authorities.

Seized from the clash site were two M16 rifles, 175 pieces of 5.56 and 87 pieces of M14 ammunition, and five long magazines along with other war materiel. Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded the bravery of the troops and emphasized the role of community support in the success of the operation.

“This successful operation against the remnants of the EVRPC following the two successive encounters in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar, is a testament to the unwavering commitment, unyielding dedication of the 8ID, and the vital cooperation of the people of Northern Samar. The neutralization of these CNTs brings us closer to our goal of ending local communist armed conflict in the region,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.

In a statement, Brigadier General Carmelito T Pangatungan, Commander, 803rd Infantry (Peacemakers) Brigade, stressed that the sustained deep partnership of the military and the local communities paved the way for the successful operation, and in return will foil the resurgence of the CTG in the communities.

“Under our advocacy “UPOD KITA” NORTEHANON: Unity for Peace, Onwards to Development, we call upon all Nortehanons to unite with us in preserving peace and promoting development. Together, we will end local armed conflict and build a brighter, safer future for the people of Northern Samar,” expressed Brig. Gen. Pangatungan.

Lieutenant Colonel Francis D Rosales, Commanding Officer, 78IB, hails his troops’ determination and stressed the cooperation of the residents for the operational success.

“These series of victories proves that the EVRPC is on their last breath in Northern Samar. The recent encounter has yielded another major downfall to their already crumbling organization. I assure the people of our sustained operational momentum as we will strike without pause until our communities are completely free from their influence,” Lt. Col. Rosales emphasized.

This operational success adds to the series of serious defeats dealt upon the EVRPC in less than a month following the decisive blow which transpired in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar on July 31, 2025, where eight CNTs were killed and ten high-powered firearms were seized that significantly degraded the EVRPC’s operational and armed capabilities.