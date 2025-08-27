2 CNTs neutralized,
high-powered firearms seized in N. Samar encounter
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 27, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division engaged
in a fierce encounter against ten members of the Communist-Terrorist
Group (CTG), in the hinterlands of Barangay San Jose, Mapanas,
Northern Samar, resulting in the neutralization of two Communist New
People’s Army Terrorists (CNT), and the seizure of two high-powered
firearms on August 27, 2025.
The encounter transpired
during a Focused Military Operation (FMO) after reports from
concerned residents revealed the presence of armed individuals
belonging to the Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan,
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC), who were conducting extortion activities in
the area.
The clash ensued to an
intense firefight where government troops outmaneuvered the CNTs,
hence, later forced them to withdraw leaving two dead CNTs behind
and forcing the rest to flee in disarray. The 8ID is currently
conducting cross-investigation to identify the two CNTs, one of them
was identified as Motaw Ortazo alias “Ibaro” of Barangay Magsaysay,
Mapanas, Northern Samar, while the identity of the other CNT is
still being confirmed by the authorities.
Seized from the clash site
were two M16 rifles, 175 pieces of 5.56 and 87 pieces of M14
ammunition, and five long magazines along with other war materiel.
Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded the
bravery of the troops and emphasized the role of community support
in the success of the operation.
“This successful operation
against the remnants of the EVRPC following the two successive
encounters in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar, is a
testament to the unwavering commitment, unyielding dedication of the
8ID, and the vital cooperation of the people of Northern Samar. The
neutralization of these CNTs brings us closer to our goal of ending
local communist armed conflict in the region,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.
In a statement, Brigadier
General Carmelito T Pangatungan, Commander, 803rd Infantry
(Peacemakers) Brigade, stressed that the sustained deep partnership
of the military and the local communities paved the way for the
successful operation, and in return will foil the resurgence of the
CTG in the communities.
“Under our advocacy “UPOD
KITA” NORTEHANON: Unity for Peace, Onwards to Development, we call
upon all Nortehanons to unite with us in preserving peace and
promoting development. Together, we will end local armed conflict
and build a brighter, safer future for the people of Northern Samar,”
expressed Brig. Gen. Pangatungan.
Lieutenant Colonel Francis
D Rosales, Commanding Officer, 78IB, hails his troops’ determination
and stressed the cooperation of the residents for the operational
success.
“These series of victories
proves that the EVRPC is on their last breath in Northern Samar. The
recent encounter has yielded another major downfall to their already
crumbling organization. I assure the people of our sustained
operational momentum as we will strike without pause until our
communities are completely free from their influence,” Lt. Col.
Rosales emphasized.
This operational success
adds to the series of serious defeats dealt upon the EVRPC in less
than a month following the decisive blow which transpired in
Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar on July 31, 2025,
where eight CNTs were killed and ten high-powered firearms were
seized that significantly degraded the EVRPC’s operational and armed
capabilities.
Meanwhile, 8ID further
assured the public that it will continue to protect communities from
the atrocities of the EVRPC and sustain peace and development
efforts in Eastern Visayas.