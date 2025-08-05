DAR empowers ARB
organizations
|
Selected
officials of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
from Leyte, Biliran and Southern Leyte undergo leadership
and organizational management training conducted by the
Department of Agrarian Reform. (DAR Eastern Visayas)
By
JOHN PAUL BELCHES, DAR-8
August 5, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY –
Fourteen agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) from
Leyte, Biliran and Southern Leyte are expected to transform into
productive and resilient farmer groups after their leaders undergo a
two-day leadership and organizational management training conducted
by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on July 24 to 25 this
year in this city.
Focusing on practical
leadership skills, legal literacy, and sustainable farming
techniques, the training upskill the participants with strategies to
build effective governance, member engagement, and climate-resilient
practices.
Emphasizing the importance
of the training, Ma. Elsa Veloso, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Chief
Administrative Officer and Capability Building and Technical
Assistance (CBTA) lead coordinator under the Support to
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, said
“Alam po namin na hindi biro ang maging lider o opisyal ng isang
organisasyon – maraming responsibilidad, maraming kailangang ayusin,
at laging may inaasahang resulta mula sa inyo. That’s why we
prepared this training to help support and strengthen your
leadership and management skills.”
Virginia Docallos, an
agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) from Naval, Biliran and secretary
of Pangkaunlarang Kilusan ng taga-Catmon Agrarian Reform Cooperative
(PAKITARCO), shared that, “This training is a big help in
strengthening our cooperative. We are able to clearly identify the
specific roles of each member, which will help us move forward
together, not just for the benefit of the organization, but also for
our individual members and our community.”
Meanwhile, Riza Barbosa,
another ARB from Palo and a member of the Cangumbang Agrarian Reform
Cooperative (CARECO), said “I was able to know my rights as a
tenant, and I have learned what are the possible strategies and
qualifications of being a good leader and a good member in a
cooperative.
SPLIT Project does not
only parcelize collective titles that would strengthen ARBs’ claim
to the land awarded to them under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
Program (CARP), but also ensures that every assistance extended to
the beneficiaries through the ARBOs is sustained.