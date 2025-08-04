8ID confirms identities
of killed CTG members, ensures dignified burial
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 4, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has officially
confirmed the identities of the seven out of the eight members of
the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) killed during the twin
encounters on July 31, 2025, in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas,
Northern Samar.
The 8ID had been in close
coordination with the Local Government Unit of Las Navas to
facilitate the preparation for the funeral services following
cultural and legal protocols and respect for human dignity.
The seven Communist New
People’s Army Terrorists were identified as Richard Jumadiao alias
Joban, Communist Leader, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan;
alias Berbon, Vice Squad Leader, Independent Squad, Regional
Guerilla Unit (RGU); Edgar Baselga alias Ali, Squad Leader, Squad 1;
Marciano Pecayo alias Lakay; Jinky Senobio alias Sinag, member of
Squad 1; alias Desoy; and alias Rico, all were members of the RGU
under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
8ID and Joint Task Force
Storm Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio emphasized the
Command’s commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) during
and after armed encounters.
“While these individuals
chose to take up arms and engage in acts of terror, we continue to
uphold our duty to treat the dead with dignity. We are working
closely with the local government units to locate and inform the
families of the deceased, ensuring they are properly notified and
allowed to claim the remains,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.
The 8ID reiterates its
call to the remaining CNTs to abandon the senseless armed struggle
and embrace the path of peace through the government’s reintegration
programs.
“Let this be a turning
point. There is still time to return home and start anew. The
government is ready to help you,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.