8ID confirms identities of killed CTG members, ensures dignified burial

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 4, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division has officially confirmed the identities of the seven out of the eight members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) killed during the twin encounters on July 31, 2025, in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

The 8ID had been in close coordination with the Local Government Unit of Las Navas to facilitate the preparation for the funeral services following cultural and legal protocols and respect for human dignity.

The seven Communist New People’s Army Terrorists were identified as Richard Jumadiao alias Joban, Communist Leader, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan; alias Berbon, Vice Squad Leader, Independent Squad, Regional Guerilla Unit (RGU); Edgar Baselga alias Ali, Squad Leader, Squad 1; Marciano Pecayo alias Lakay; Jinky Senobio alias Sinag, member of Squad 1; alias Desoy; and alias Rico, all were members of the RGU under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

8ID and Joint Task Force Storm Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio emphasized the Command’s commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) during and after armed encounters.

“While these individuals chose to take up arms and engage in acts of terror, we continue to uphold our duty to treat the dead with dignity. We are working closely with the local government units to locate and inform the families of the deceased, ensuring they are properly notified and allowed to claim the remains,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.

The 8ID reiterates its call to the remaining CNTs to abandon the senseless armed struggle and embrace the path of peace through the government’s reintegration programs.