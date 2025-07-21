A Stronger ASEAN:
Philippine Army concludes joint training with Royal Cambodian Army
|
Commanding
General Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido and
Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) Chief Gen. Mao Sophan lead the
Joint Mobile Training Team (MTT) Closing Ceremony at the
Techno Sen Phnom Thom Mres Prov, Royal Cambodian Armed
Forces (RCAF) Training Center, Kampong Speu, on July 19,
2025.
By
OACPA
July 21, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA) and the Royal Cambodian Army
(RCA) successfully concluded their three-week bilateral training
exercise at the Techno Sen Phnom Thom Mres Prov, Royal Cambodian
Armed Forces (RCAF) Training Center in Kampong Speu on July 19,
2025.
Specialized enablers from
the PA’s Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) [SFR(A)] and the First
Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) engaged in joint training with their
Cambodian counterparts, focusing on urban infantry operations and
combat tracking. Meanwhile, a Combat Engineer Regiment team from the
PA and their RCA counterparts conducted a subject matter expert
exchange on Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations.
In his keynote address
during the closing ceremony, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt.
Gen. Roy M. Galido highlighted the training’s role in enhancing
operational competencies and mutual understanding between the two
armies.
“No nation stands alone in
the pursuit of peace and security,” Lt. Gen. Galido remarked.
“Through this joint training, the Philippines and Cambodia have
taken meaningful steps toward deeper regional cooperation and
enhanced interoperability – cornerstones of a stable and secure
Southeast Asia.”
Lt. Gen. Galido also
commended the professionalism, discipline, and openness of the Royal
Cambodian Army, underscoring the value of sustained
military-to-military partnerships in strengthening ASEAN solidarity.
This joint training forms
part of the Philippine Army’s strategic approach to international
defense cooperation, prioritizing engagements that foster meaningful
collaboration and reinforce regional peace and stability.