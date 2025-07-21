A Stronger ASEAN: Philippine Army concludes joint training with Royal Cambodian Army



Commanding General Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido and Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) Chief Gen. Mao Sophan lead the Joint Mobile Training Team (MTT) Closing Ceremony at the Techno Sen Phnom Thom Mres Prov, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) Training Center, Kampong Speu, on July 19, 2025.

By OACPA

July 21, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA) and the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA) successfully concluded their three-week bilateral training exercise at the Techno Sen Phnom Thom Mres Prov, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) Training Center in Kampong Speu on July 19, 2025.

Specialized enablers from the PA’s Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) [SFR(A)] and the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) engaged in joint training with their Cambodian counterparts, focusing on urban infantry operations and combat tracking. Meanwhile, a Combat Engineer Regiment team from the PA and their RCA counterparts conducted a subject matter expert exchange on Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations.

In his keynote address during the closing ceremony, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido highlighted the training’s role in enhancing operational competencies and mutual understanding between the two armies.

“No nation stands alone in the pursuit of peace and security,” Lt. Gen. Galido remarked. “Through this joint training, the Philippines and Cambodia have taken meaningful steps toward deeper regional cooperation and enhanced interoperability – cornerstones of a stable and secure Southeast Asia.”

Lt. Gen. Galido also commended the professionalism, discipline, and openness of the Royal Cambodian Army, underscoring the value of sustained military-to-military partnerships in strengthening ASEAN solidarity.