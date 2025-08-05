Unifying Global Force:
Philippine Army, 18 other nations join world's biggest-ever military
exercise
|
Philippine
Army and Philippine Marine Corps training participants join
the multi-national contingent for Exercise Talisman Sabre
that is being held across various locations in Australia
from July 13 to August 5, 2025.
By
OACPA
July 15, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army, as the ground component and the Armed
Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) largest force, participated for the
first time in the Australia Defence Force-hosted Exercise Talisman
Sabre from July 13 to August 4, 2025 across various training
locations in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Exercise Talisman Sabre
is by far the largest-ever military exercise hosted by Australia,
bringing together about 35,000 troops from 19 partner nations,
including the Philippines.
The 32-strong AFP
delegation, composed of 7 personnel from the Philippine Army, 3 from
the Philippine Marine Corps, 5 from the Philippine Navy, and 17 from
the Philippine Air Force, arrived in Australia on July 5, 2025 to
participate in the said exercise. Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, Commanding
General Philippine Army led the delegation on behalf of the AFP
Chief of Staff, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr.
The Australia-US military
exercise is participated in by partner nations' training audiences
from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the
Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines,
South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, and the United Kingdom.
Over the next three weeks,
they will train together with other contingents from other 18
partner nations in live-fire exercises and field training
activities, incorporating force preparation activities, amphibious
landings, ground force maneuvers, as well as air combat and maritime
operations. The large-scale exercises, which will span the sea,
land, air, space and cyber domains, will be conducted across various
locations in Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, New
South Wales and Christmas Island. For the first time, activities
will also be conducted outside of Australia in Papua New Guinea.
The Philippine Army’s
historic debut in Exercise Talisman Sabre marks a significant step
in advancing its commitment to global cooperation. By joining
like-minded nations, the Army aims to build collective capabilities
to effectively address emerging security challenges in the
Indo-Pacific region. The Philippine Army commends the successful
conduct of the exercise and encourages broader international
participation in future iterations to strengthen global
partnerships, foster mutual understanding, and uphold regional peace
and stability.