Philippine Army beefs up bilateral ties with Australian, German Armies

Lt. Gen. Galido, in his meeting with Lt. Gen. Stuart, reaffirmed the
Philippine Army's commitment to maintaining a productive and healthy
engagement with AUSA by continuing to conduct bilateral exercises
such as the annual Carabaroo and Kasangga. The Army Chief noted that
these bilateral trainings are crucial amid the increased security
challenges that could potentially disrupt peace in the region
Meanwhile, in his meeting with Lt. Gen. Mais, Lt. Gen. Galido
emphasized the importance of Germany's pivot to the Indo-Pacific
region, particularly in promoting a Rules-Based International Order
and respect for International Law and the United Nations Convention
on the Law of the Sea. The meeting comes as Germany and the
Philippines work to finalize a Defense Pact by the end of 2025,
following the historic visit of German Defense Minister Boris
Pistorius to Manila in August 2024 which marked the first visit by a
German Defense Chief to the Philippines.
The Philippine Army
acknowledges Australia and Germany's significant contributions to
the Philippine Army’s modernization thrust and looks forward to
future bilateral activities to build collective capabilities to
effectively and efficiently address any emerging security challenges
in the region, promote stability and cooperation among nations.