News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

45 communist terrorists neutralized, 54 firearms seized in EV in 2025

All the way to the gates of hell

Army installs new Vice Commander and Chief of Staff

Maasin City - first LGU in Visayas to integrate National ID Authentication Services

DAR condones P53M amortizations of ARBs

8ID commander recognizes gallant soldiers for successful anti-communist operation in E. Visayas

Flood wall built to safeguard the community of Pagsanghan, Samar

CARD MRI holds a study tour for the media in Cebu

 
 

 

 

Philippine Army beefs up bilateral ties with Australian, German Armies

By OACPA
July 14, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido conducted bilateral dialogues with Chief of Australian Army (AUSA) Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart and Chief of the German Army Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais at the sidelines of his Counterpart Visit to Australia for the 11th iteration of Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 12, 2025.

Philippine Army bilateral ties with Australian army
Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido and Australian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart conduct a bilateral meeting in Sydney, Australia on July 12, 2025.

Lt. Gen. Galido, in his meeting with Lt. Gen. Stuart, reaffirmed the Philippine Army's commitment to maintaining a productive and healthy engagement with AUSA by continuing to conduct bilateral exercises such as the annual Carabaroo and Kasangga. The Army Chief noted that these bilateral trainings are crucial amid the increased security challenges that could potentially disrupt peace in the region

Meanwhile, in his meeting with Lt. Gen. Mais, Lt. Gen. Galido emphasized the importance of Germany's pivot to the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in promoting a Rules-Based International Order and respect for International Law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The meeting comes as Germany and the Philippines work to finalize a Defense Pact by the end of 2025, following the historic visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Manila in August 2024 which marked the first visit by a German Defense Chief to the Philippines.

The Philippine Army acknowledges Australia and Germany's significant contributions to the Philippine Army’s modernization thrust and looks forward to future bilateral activities to build collective capabilities to effectively and efficiently address any emerging security challenges in the region, promote stability and cooperation among nations.

 

 