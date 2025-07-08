Army installs new Vice Commander and Chief of Staff



Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido turns over the Office of the Vice Commander mace to Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on July 8, 2025 in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City (Photos by PFC Divino S. Lozano PA/OCPA)

By OACPA

July 9, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army installed a new Vice Commander and a Chief of Staff in a Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on July 8, 2025, in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido donned the two-star ranks on Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados and Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ronald Jess S. Alcudia in a ceremony that immediately followed the arrival honors for the two Army leaders.

It can be noted that Maj. Gen. Morados served as the Deputy Commander of the 803rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade from July 2020 to February 2023. He eventually became the Peacemaker Brigade Commander from February 2023 and concurrently as Assistant Division Commander of the 8th Infantry Division from March 2025 until his designation as the Army's Vice Commander. He is a proud member of the Philippine Military Class (PMA) Class of 1992.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Alcudia led the 202nd Infantry “Unifier” Brigade from December 2023 until his assumption as the Army's Chief of Staff. He previously served as the deputy commander of the Unifier Brigade from March 2023 to December 2023. Maj. Gen. Alcudia is a member of PMA Class of 1993.