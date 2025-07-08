Army installs new Vice
Commander and Chief of Staff
|
Army
Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido turns over the Office of the
Vice Commander mace to Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren
F. Morados during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning
of Ranks Ceremony on July 8, 2025 in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
City (Photos by PFC Divino S. Lozano PA/OCPA)
By
OACPA
July 9, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army installed a new Vice Commander and a
Chief of Staff in a Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks
Ceremony on July 8, 2025, in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.
Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M.
Galido donned the two-star ranks on Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen.
Efren F. Morados and Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ronald Jess S.
Alcudia in a ceremony that immediately followed the arrival honors
for the two Army leaders.
It can be noted that Maj.
Gen. Morados served as the Deputy Commander of the 803rd Infantry
“Peacemaker” Brigade from July 2020 to February 2023. He eventually
became the Peacemaker Brigade Commander from February 2023 and
concurrently as Assistant Division Commander of the 8th Infantry
Division from March 2025 until his designation as the Army's Vice
Commander. He is a proud member of the Philippine Military Class (PMA)
Class of 1992.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen.
Alcudia led the 202nd Infantry “Unifier” Brigade from December 2023
until his assumption as the Army's Chief of Staff. He previously
served as the deputy commander of the Unifier Brigade from March
2023 to December 2023. Maj. Gen. Alcudia is a member of PMA Class of
1993.
In his keynote remarks,
Lt. Gen. Galido expressed confidence that the two Army leaders will
help steer the organization in its pivot to external security
operations. “With your proven leadership, wealth of experience and
deep understanding, I am confident that you will not only sustain
this momentum but raise it to even greater heights,” the Army Chief
remarked. Lt. Gen. Galido concluded by calling on the two leaders to
“focus on the given tasks” in service of the Philippine Army and the
Filipino nation.