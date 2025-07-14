45 communist terrorists
neutralized, 54 firearms seized in Eastern Visayas in 2025
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 14, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army, recorded a major operational breakthrough in Eastern Visayas,
neutralizing 45 members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and
recovering 54 firearms during intensified military operations in the
first semester of calendar year 2025.
Of the 45 neutralized CTG
members, 17 were killed in armed encounters with government troops,
1 captured, and 27 voluntarily surrendered to authorities – an
indication of the declining morale and dwindling strength of the
insurgents.
A total of 54 firearms
were seized, dealing a significant blow to the CTG’s armed
capability. These include 21 firearms recovered during armed
engagements, and 33 firearms voluntarily surrendered.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of Joint Task Force Storm and the 8ID, emphasized
that these accomplishments were the result of both relentless
military efforts and the active cooperation of local communities.
“These successes are not
ours alone – they are the product of strong collaboration with our
local government units, partner agencies, and most importantly, the
people in the communities. The timely information and continued
support from civilians have been vital in weakening the enemy’s
operational capacity,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.
He added that the recent
gains are not only tactical victories but also clear indicators of
the CTG’s declining influence in the region.
“These operations have
delivered a substantial blow to the CTG’s ranks and resources. We
are closing in on our goal of achieving genuine and lasting peace in
Eastern Visayas. Rest assured, your Army will not relent. We will
sustain our focused military operations while also supporting
efforts that promote good governance and socio-economic
development,” he expressed.
The 8ID reiterates its
call for the remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and return
to the fold of the law, as the government continues to open avenues
for reintegration and a peaceful life.