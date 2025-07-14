45 communist terrorists neutralized, 54 firearms seized in Eastern Visayas in 2025

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 14, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, recorded a major operational breakthrough in Eastern Visayas, neutralizing 45 members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and recovering 54 firearms during intensified military operations in the first semester of calendar year 2025.

Of the 45 neutralized CTG members, 17 were killed in armed encounters with government troops, 1 captured, and 27 voluntarily surrendered to authorities – an indication of the declining morale and dwindling strength of the insurgents.

A total of 54 firearms were seized, dealing a significant blow to the CTG’s armed capability. These include 21 firearms recovered during armed engagements, and 33 firearms voluntarily surrendered.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of Joint Task Force Storm and the 8ID, emphasized that these accomplishments were the result of both relentless military efforts and the active cooperation of local communities.

“These successes are not ours alone – they are the product of strong collaboration with our local government units, partner agencies, and most importantly, the people in the communities. The timely information and continued support from civilians have been vital in weakening the enemy’s operational capacity,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

He added that the recent gains are not only tactical victories but also clear indicators of the CTG’s declining influence in the region.

“These operations have delivered a substantial blow to the CTG’s ranks and resources. We are closing in on our goal of achieving genuine and lasting peace in Eastern Visayas. Rest assured, your Army will not relent. We will sustain our focused military operations while also supporting efforts that promote good governance and socio-economic development,” he expressed.