DAR E. Visayas awards young filmmakers



Visayas State University (VSU) emerged as the top winner at the PelikulAgraryo 2025 Awards Night, with their films Bunot and Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta sweeping major awards including Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.

By JOHN PAUL BELCHES

July 17, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) successfully held the PelikulAgraryo 2025 Eastern Visayas Regional Short Film Festival Awards Night on July 9 this year, at Summit Hotel, Tacloban City.

The event celebrated the creativity and advocacy of young filmmakers across the region, showcasing short films that highlighted the lives, struggles, and triumphs of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Eastern Visayas.

In the ARB category, Bunot by students from Visayas State University (VSU) clinched 1st Place for Best Film and was awarded a trophy and P30,000. It was followed by Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta (2nd Place), also from VSU, which received a trophy and P15,000, and Katuna-an by Northwest Samar State University (NWSSU), which placed 3rd and was given a trophy and P10,000.

Meanwhile, in the ARBO category, Lubi han Kinabuhi by Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) secured 1st Place and was awarded a trophy and P30,000, while Laom by Leyte Normal University (LNU) came in 2nd and received a trophy and P15,000.

Special awards were also given, with Bunot winning Best Music and receiving a trophy, while Katuna-an was recognized for Best Sound and also received a trophy. Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta garnered both the Best Poster and Best Teaser awards, each accompanied by a trophy, based on the highest number of Facebook reactions. Lubi han Kinabuhi won Best Production Design and received a trophy.

Individual awards were presented to recognize outstanding talents in various aspects of filmmaking. Zoe Maureen Tumaob of Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta received the award for Best Screenplay, while Therese Cabuñag of Bunot won Best Editing. Aveguel “el” Sinangote, also from Bunot, was awarded Best Cinematography. In the acting categories, Faith Baldago of Lubi han Kinabuhi was named Best Actress, while Chester Tubiera, also from the same film, was awarded Best Actor. Annie Rose Bolataolo of Bunot was recognized as Best Director for her exceptional leadership and creative vision. All individual awardees received a trophy and a P10,000 cash prize in recognition of their outstanding contributions. A participation prize of P5,000 was also given to each participating team.