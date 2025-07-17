DAR E. Visayas awards young filmmakers

DAR E. Visayas awards
By
JOHN PAUL BELCHES
July 17, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) successfully held the
PelikulAgraryo 2025 Eastern Visayas Regional Short Film Festival
Awards Night on July 9 this year, at Summit Hotel, Tacloban City.
The event celebrated the
creativity and advocacy of young filmmakers across the region,
showcasing short films that highlighted the lives, struggles, and
triumphs of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Eastern Visayas.
In the ARB category, Bunot
by students from Visayas State University (VSU) clinched 1st Place
for Best Film and was awarded a trophy and P30,000. It was followed
by Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta (2nd Place), also from VSU, which
received a trophy and P15,000, and Katuna-an by Northwest Samar
State University (NWSSU), which placed 3rd and was given a trophy
and P10,000.
Meanwhile, in the ARBO
category, Lubi han Kinabuhi by Eastern Samar State University (ESSU)
secured 1st Place and was awarded a trophy and P30,000, while Laom
by Leyte Normal University (LNU) came in 2nd and received a trophy
and P15,000.
Special awards were also
given, with Bunot winning Best Music and receiving a trophy, while
Katuna-an was recognized for Best Sound and also received a trophy.
Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta garnered both the Best Poster and Best
Teaser awards, each accompanied by a trophy, based on the highest
number of Facebook reactions. Lubi han Kinabuhi won Best Production
Design and received a trophy.
Individual awards were
presented to recognize outstanding talents in various aspects of
filmmaking. Zoe Maureen Tumaob of Nitubong Pangandoy sa Yuta
received the award for Best Screenplay, while Therese Cabuñag of
Bunot won Best Editing. Aveguel “el” Sinangote, also from Bunot, was
awarded Best Cinematography. In the acting categories, Faith Baldago
of Lubi han Kinabuhi was named Best Actress, while Chester Tubiera,
also from the same film, was awarded Best Actor. Annie Rose
Bolataolo of Bunot was recognized as Best Director for her
exceptional leadership and creative vision. All individual awardees
received a trophy and a P10,000 cash prize in recognition of their
outstanding contributions. A participation prize of P5,000 was also
given to each participating team.
The awards night
highlighted the power of storytelling in promoting agrarian reform
and empowering rural voices through film.