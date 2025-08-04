The 67th CGPA: A peace
visionary and a transformative leader
By
OACPA
August 4, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete assumed
command of the Philippine Army as its 67th Commanding General on
July 31, 2025. Upon taking helm of the Philippine Army, the 67th
CGPA has issued a guidance that focuses on holistic development of
Army personnel, the organization's most valuable resource. The
command guidance also puts premium on sustained modernization,
doctrinal refinement and organizational development anchored on the
convergence of institutional efforts and the enduring values of
honor, professionalism and duty.
Lt. Gen. Nafarrete is a full-blooded scout ranger who has been
deployed all over the country and seen combat action up north in
Kalinga and Apayao; in the Visayas in Negros; and down south in
Basilan, Maguindanao, North Cotabato and the Zamboanga Peninsula.
His career began as a platoon leader in the 10th Infantry Battalion,
1st Infantry Division (1ID) and progressed through various elite
positions, including being a pioneer in organizing the 1st Scout
Ranger Company when the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) was
reactivated in 1991. His key leadership roles included commanding
the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion from 2008 to 2010, serving in the
Presidential Security Group (now Presidential Security Command)
where he led protective details domestically and internationally
from 2011 to 2015 and later in commanding the Sulu-based 1101st
Infantry Brigade, 11th Infantry Division. He also commanded the
Army's 1st Infantry and 6th Infantry Divisions prior to serving as
the 19th commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command in November
2024.
The 67th CGPA has a notable background in peace-building efforts as
he served as the Chairman of the Government of the Philippines’
Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, one of the
mechanisms under the Bangsamoro peace process with the Moro Islamic
Liberation Front, which forged an amity accord with the government
in 2014.
Lt. Gen. Nafarrete is a decorated leader who received numerous
military awards for his exemplary service. He received the Gawad sa
Kaunlaran Medal in 2022 during his stint as the 1ID Commander in
recognition of his contributions to the mission of the organization
achieving peace in the region. He also received three Gold Cross
Medals from 1998 to 1999 for his gallantry and combat achievements,
as well as the Distinguished Service Star in 2013 for his
meritorious Service. Even earlier in his career, he received the US
Parachutist Badge and US Ranger Tab from the US Army Ranger and US
Army Infantry School in Continental United States while also
equipped with the Scout Ranger and Paratrooper Badge from FSRR.
The 67th Army Chief also excelled in his military and civilian
schooling. He is a proud member of the Philippine Military Academy
“Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990. After graduating from the prestigious
academy, he continued his pursuit of academic excellence and
professional development. He underwent the Basic Airborne Course and
Scout Ranger Course early in his military career. He also took the
US Army Ranger Course at the US Army Infantry School in 1995 and
courses on Joint Transition and Joint Professional Military
Education at the National Defense University, USA in 2005. In his
pursuit of personal development, Lt. Gen. Nafarrete also graduated
with Masters in Management Major in Public Administration from the
Philippine Christian University on 2013.
In his first command conference, the 67th CGPA gave his marching
order for the 110,000-strong Philippine Army to stand steadfast in
its mission to provide responsible, credible and capable forces to
the AFP Unified Commands in support of the AFP’s Campaign Plan
“Tatag Kapuluan.”