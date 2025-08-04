The 67th CGPA: A peace visionary and a transformative leader

By OACPA

August 4, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete assumed command of the Philippine Army as its 67th Commanding General on July 31, 2025. Upon taking helm of the Philippine Army, the 67th CGPA has issued a guidance that focuses on holistic development of Army personnel, the organization's most valuable resource. The command guidance also puts premium on sustained modernization, doctrinal refinement and organizational development anchored on the convergence of institutional efforts and the enduring values of honor, professionalism and duty.

Lt. Gen. Nafarrete is a full-blooded scout ranger who has been deployed all over the country and seen combat action up north in Kalinga and Apayao; in the Visayas in Negros; and down south in Basilan, Maguindanao, North Cotabato and the Zamboanga Peninsula. His career began as a platoon leader in the 10th Infantry Battalion, 1st Infantry Division (1ID) and progressed through various elite positions, including being a pioneer in organizing the 1st Scout Ranger Company when the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) was reactivated in 1991. His key leadership roles included commanding the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion from 2008 to 2010, serving in the Presidential Security Group (now Presidential Security Command) where he led protective details domestically and internationally from 2011 to 2015 and later in commanding the Sulu-based 1101st Infantry Brigade, 11th Infantry Division. He also commanded the Army's 1st Infantry and 6th Infantry Divisions prior to serving as the 19th commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command in November 2024.

The 67th CGPA has a notable background in peace-building efforts as he served as the Chairman of the Government of the Philippines’ Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, one of the mechanisms under the Bangsamoro peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which forged an amity accord with the government in 2014.

Lt. Gen. Nafarrete is a decorated leader who received numerous military awards for his exemplary service. He received the Gawad sa Kaunlaran Medal in 2022 during his stint as the 1ID Commander in recognition of his contributions to the mission of the organization achieving peace in the region. He also received three Gold Cross Medals from 1998 to 1999 for his gallantry and combat achievements, as well as the Distinguished Service Star in 2013 for his meritorious Service. Even earlier in his career, he received the US Parachutist Badge and US Ranger Tab from the US Army Ranger and US Army Infantry School in Continental United States while also equipped with the Scout Ranger and Paratrooper Badge from FSRR.

The 67th Army Chief also excelled in his military and civilian schooling. He is a proud member of the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990. After graduating from the prestigious academy, he continued his pursuit of academic excellence and professional development. He underwent the Basic Airborne Course and Scout Ranger Course early in his military career. He also took the US Army Ranger Course at the US Army Infantry School in 1995 and courses on Joint Transition and Joint Professional Military Education at the National Defense University, USA in 2005. In his pursuit of personal development, Lt. Gen. Nafarrete also graduated with Masters in Management Major in Public Administration from the Philippine Christian University on 2013.