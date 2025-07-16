Kaunlaran Caravan goes
to Palompon, Leyte
|
Kalabasa
chips making was one of the activities held during the Kaunlaran
Caravan in Leyte on July 16, 2025.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
July 30, 20025
SAN PABLO CITY – Hosted by CARD RBI on its fourth run this year, CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions’ (CARD MRI) Kaunlaran Caravan was held in
Palompon, Leyte on July 16, 2025.
The Kaunlaran Caravan is an initiative of CARD MRI, aimed at
bringing community development programs to different provinces
across the Philippines.
“Through this initiative, we aim to assist better Filipinos,
especially economically challenged individuals and their families.
We hope that through offering free community development programs
and other essential services, we can contribute to CARD MRI’s
mission of poverty eradication,” said CARD MRI Rizal Bank President
Ms. Lyneth Derequito.
Event Highlights
One of the highlights during the program was the mass wedding where
six couples officially legalized their union. This effort by CARD
MBA aimed to help its members officially recognize their partners as
legal dependents.
CARD MRI Publishing House facilitated a storytelling session
featuring the storybook Ang Magic Alkansiya ni Carding, attended by
35 children. The activity aimed to promote financial literacy and
teach the value of saving.
A livelihood training on Kalabasa Chips making was attended by 35
participants, aiming to empower the community by teaching them
valuable skills to generate additional income and improve their
livelihoods.
Furthermore, a total of 365 attendees benefited from free medical,
dental, and optical check-ups, while 75 received massages, 60 had
haircuts, and 55 were treated to manicures and pedicures, all for
free. To combat hunger, the event also included a feeding program,
serving champorado to over 100 people.
Kaunlaran Caravan is a CARD MRI initiative that brings various
community development services to different areas, with the goal of
uplifting and empowering local communities. The fifth leg of the
caravan is set to take place in Polomolok, South Cotabato, on August
20, 2025.