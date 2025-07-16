Kaunlaran Caravan goes to Palompon, Leyte



Kalabasa chips making was one of the activities held during the Kaunlaran Caravan in Leyte on July 16, 2025.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

July 30, 20025

SAN PABLO CITY – Hosted by CARD RBI on its fourth run this year, CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions’ (CARD MRI) Kaunlaran Caravan was held in Palompon, Leyte on July 16, 2025.

The Kaunlaran Caravan is an initiative of CARD MRI, aimed at bringing community development programs to different provinces across the Philippines.

“Through this initiative, we aim to assist better Filipinos, especially economically challenged individuals and their families. We hope that through offering free community development programs and other essential services, we can contribute to CARD MRI’s mission of poverty eradication,” said CARD MRI Rizal Bank President Ms. Lyneth Derequito.

Event Highlights

One of the highlights during the program was the mass wedding where six couples officially legalized their union. This effort by CARD MBA aimed to help its members officially recognize their partners as legal dependents.

CARD MRI Publishing House facilitated a storytelling session featuring the storybook Ang Magic Alkansiya ni Carding, attended by 35 children. The activity aimed to promote financial literacy and teach the value of saving.

A livelihood training on Kalabasa Chips making was attended by 35 participants, aiming to empower the community by teaching them valuable skills to generate additional income and improve their livelihoods.

Furthermore, a total of 365 attendees benefited from free medical, dental, and optical check-ups, while 75 received massages, 60 had haircuts, and 55 were treated to manicures and pedicures, all for free. To combat hunger, the event also included a feeding program, serving champorado to over 100 people.