BSP recognizes CARD SME
Bank as an outstanding stakeholder
|
Present
during the Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation
Ceremony held on July 18, 2025, were CARD SME Bank President
Julius Adrian Alip (L) and CARD SME Bank Senior Adviser Mary
Jane Perreras (R).
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
July 23, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank under CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI), was recognized by the Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas (BSP) as one of its 18 outstanding institutional partners
during the 2025 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony (OBSAC)
held on July 18, 2025. The award underscores the bank’s ongoing
commitment to financial inclusion and empowering MSMEs through
responsive banking services.
Started in 2004, OBSAC is
BSP’s initiative to honor institutions that significantly contribute
to its advocacies that include financial inclusion, price stability,
and a secure financial system. CARD SME Bank’s recognition shows its
support for these advocacies through its effective and efficient
banking programs for MSMEs.
“This award reflects our
dedication to providing inclusive and responsible banking. Whether
reaching MSMEs in far-flung areas or introducing digital financial
tools, we remain steadfast in serving Filipinos with integrity,”
said CARD SME Bank President Julius Adrian Alip.
Founded in 2011, CARD SME
Bank provides savings, deposits, and loan services. In addition to
offering financial products, the bank promotes financial literacy
and discipline to empower individuals and businesses toward
achieving long-term success.