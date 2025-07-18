BSP recognizes CARD SME Bank as an outstanding stakeholder



Present during the Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony held on July 18, 2025, were CARD SME Bank President Julius Adrian Alip (L) and CARD SME Bank Senior Adviser Mary Jane Perreras (R).

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

July 23, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank under CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), was recognized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as one of its 18 outstanding institutional partners during the 2025 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony (OBSAC) held on July 18, 2025. The award underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and empowering MSMEs through responsive banking services.

Started in 2004, OBSAC is BSP’s initiative to honor institutions that significantly contribute to its advocacies that include financial inclusion, price stability, and a secure financial system. CARD SME Bank’s recognition shows its support for these advocacies through its effective and efficient banking programs for MSMEs.

“This award reflects our dedication to providing inclusive and responsible banking. Whether reaching MSMEs in far-flung areas or introducing digital financial tools, we remain steadfast in serving Filipinos with integrity,” said CARD SME Bank President Julius Adrian Alip.