What we can learn from
St. Mary Magdalene
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
July 22, 2025
THE very first lesson we
can learn from the life of St. Mary Magdalene is that no matter how
big and ugly our sins are, God’s grace or gift of mercy is always
there, more powerful than whatever damage our sins can inflict on
us. It validates what St. Paul once said: “Where sin abounds, grace
does much more abound.” (Rom 5,20)
We should never prolong
our sadness over our mistakes, failures and sins. That would make
the devil happy, since our sadness would make us a sitting duck to
their evil tricks. We would not have the strength to protect
ourselves.
Instead, even as we carry
a heavy heart because of our sins, we should just follow the example
of St. Mary Magdalene who showed greater love to Christ precisely
because of her sinfulness that was forgiven. She wanted to make up,
and did so with burning zeal.
As a consequence, she even
received more favors from Christ. Among them is the fact that she
became the first one to meet Christ after the resurrection, although
our tradition maintains – and this is not explicitly mentioned in
the Gospels – that Our Lady must have met Christ soon after his
resurrection.
We have to reassure
ourselves, based on what Christ has promised and has actually done
for us, that there can be no sin that is too big for the grace of
God to handle.
We have to remember that
nothing happens in this life without at least the knowledge and
tolerance of God. And if God allows some really bad things to
happen, it is because a greater good can always be derived from
them.
We just have to put
ourselves in God’s side to tackle whatever crisis or sin plagues us.
That is the real challenge we have to face. And just like what
Christ did and continues to do to redeem us, we have to follow the
formula he once spelled out: deny ourselves, carry the cross and
then follow him. (cfr. Mt 16,24)
If we are willing to do
that, then we can even gain a lot more than what we appear to lose
and to suffer because of our sin. In other words, we can say that
the bigger, the more serious the problem or the sin is, the bigger,
plentier and stronger also would the grace God will give us. So, let
us just be game and do our part of the bargain.
It’s not easy, of course.
But neither is it impossible. It would really depend on how we see
things. If we only consider the enormity of the problem, then we
cannot help but feel overwhelmed and even get discouraged. But if we
consider God’s abundant grace, even the impossible can be possible
for us.
We need to educate
ourselves always to remain calm and optimistic when faced with our
persistent sinfulness, and just try our best to discern what God is
showing us with respect to resolving that unfortunate condition of
ours.
Yes, we have to learn to
suffer. But let’s never forget that there is always the resurrection
of Christ. Christ has already won for us the war against any form of
evil. We just have to learn to be with him and not be so stupid as
to do things simply on our own.
We have to strengthen our
conviction that every sin we commit is an opportunity to grow in
strength and quality in our spiritual life, in our love for God and
others and the world in general. Yes, we need to develop a proper
love also for the world. We have to conquer the world that will
always be beset with the effects of our sins.