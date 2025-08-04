The priesthood
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
August 4, 2025
AUGUST 4 being a Memorial
of St. John Mary Vianney, patron saint of priests, is a good
occasion to review who a priest is and how he should be. St. John
Mary Vianney (1786-1859), also known as the Cure of Ars, can provide
us with a good idea about this since he was well known for his
heroic priestly and pastoral work in a parish in France that
resulted in a radical spiritual transformation of the community and
its surroundings.
To be a priest is actually
a profound calling to serve Christ and the Church that necessarily
involves a deep relationship with God, a commitment to holiness, and
a dedication to lead others to Christ. It is a ministry of
sacrifice, love and availability to the people entrusted to his
care.
With the sacrament of Holy
Orders, the priest shares in the priesthood of Christ himself, that
is, Christ as Head of the Church and not just a member of it. This
is another proof that God shares his power with us since, in the
end, we are meant to be his image and likeness, sharers precisely of
his life and nature.
The priest, so ordained,
should realize more deeply that he should transform himself into
Christ, and to love and suffer as Christ did for everybody, and to
see the things of the world through the eyes of Christ. His
lifestyle should be that of total self-giving, unafraid of the
effort and costs it involves. This, of course, would require a
special vocation.
As such, a priest is
expected to be a model individual, a living example of faith, love
and holiness that should effectively inspire others to follow
Christ. He has to see to it that people see and hear Christ through
him. He is not just a good orator, an amusing comedian, a creative
artist. Of course, it would be good he could integrate all these
good traits but seeing to it that it is Christ that is seen and
heard by the people.
This is, of course, a very
overwhelming ideal for a priest to pursue. Thus, a priest should be
so deeply rooted in prayer and to spend time with God that he can
fairly say he is acting “in persona Christi capitis” (in the person
of Christ as head of the Church). He has to realize that his
formation – human, doctrinal, spiritual, pastoral, etc. – is a
continuing affair, a till-death pursuit.
A priest should have a
very deep love for souls, always making himself available to the
people, offering guidance, comfort and support. He should give
priority to the celebration of the sacraments, especially Confession
which is a means of grace and healing. Of course, the daily
celebration of the Holy Mass holds the most important duty for him.
If every person is
supposed to be “alter Christus” (another Christ) since we are all
created in God’s image and likeness which is what Christ is, the
priest should be the first one to show it to the world, aware that
he is called to be the very instrument of God’s love and grace.
To be a priest should be
an all-time affair. Once a priest, he is a priest forever. He cannot
say that he is a priest at certain moments of the day only when he
celebrates the sacraments, or in certain situations and conditions
in life. He is and should be a priest at every breath he makes.