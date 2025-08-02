Communist leader, 2
others identified, machine gun seized following back-to-back clashes
in N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 2, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division confirmed today the
identities of the three Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs)
out of the eight CNTs killed, and reported the recovery of another
one K3 Light Machine Gun (LMG) and one M16 rifle further yielding a
total of ten firearms seized during the two back-to-back engagements
yesterday, July 31, 2025, in the hinterlands of Barangay San Isidro,
Las Navas, Northern Samar.
The operation was launched
after a concerned civilian tipped off military personnel that an
armed group was extorting and threatening farmers in the area.
Through the revelation of
a Former Rebel, the personalities were identified as Richard
Jumadiao alias Joban, Communist-Leader, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU)
Laysan, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC);
alias Berbon, Vice Squad Leader, Independent Squad, Regional
Guerilla Unit (RGU); and Jinky Senobio alias Sinag, member of Squad
1, RGU, EVRPC.
Jumadiao and his group had
been linked to multiple cases of atrocities in Northern Samar. These
include a series of ambuscades, extortions, and radicalization of
civilians, jeopardizing government projects and initiatives to bring
peace and sustainable development in the region.
As the 8ID continues to
conduct decisive operations to end the insurgency in Eastern Visayas,
the killing of the key personalities and the seizure of multiple
high-powered firearms have severely trampled the armed capabilities
of the EVRPC.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the Joint Task Force Storm and the 8ID,
conveyed his deep gratitude to the civilians whose bravery helped
prevent further violence and loss of innocent lives.
“Our troops acted
decisively to protect the people, especially those who brought us
reliable information that led to the success of this operation. The
Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) threats to peace and security were
met with firm and decisive action, because the people deserve to
live a life away from the shadows of insurgency.”
Maj. Gen. Orio also
reiterated his commitment to bringing justice and ending the
decades-long insurgency that has corrupted Eastern Visayas’s chance
of a brighter future.
“There is hope after
conflict. As the 8ID Commander, I speak as a comrade and not as an
enemy that you must fear and run from. To the remnants of the EVRPC,
return to your families, choose peace over violence, and reclaim
your future. I guarantee the safety of those who will choose to
surrender, and the 8ID will help them reintegrate with dignity and
support,” he added.
With the identities now
confirmed, the 8ID is coordinating with the Local Government Unit of
Las Navas to inform the families and communities concerned, offering
a chance for closure and a renewed call for those still in the armed
movement to lay down their arms and start a new life in peace.