Communist leader, 2 others identified, machine gun seized following back-to-back clashes in N. Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 2, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division confirmed today the identities of the three Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) out of the eight CNTs killed, and reported the recovery of another one K3 Light Machine Gun (LMG) and one M16 rifle further yielding a total of ten firearms seized during the two back-to-back engagements yesterday, July 31, 2025, in the hinterlands of Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

The operation was launched after a concerned civilian tipped off military personnel that an armed group was extorting and threatening farmers in the area.

Through the revelation of a Former Rebel, the personalities were identified as Richard Jumadiao alias Joban, Communist-Leader, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC); alias Berbon, Vice Squad Leader, Independent Squad, Regional Guerilla Unit (RGU); and Jinky Senobio alias Sinag, member of Squad 1, RGU, EVRPC.

Jumadiao and his group had been linked to multiple cases of atrocities in Northern Samar. These include a series of ambuscades, extortions, and radicalization of civilians, jeopardizing government projects and initiatives to bring peace and sustainable development in the region.

As the 8ID continues to conduct decisive operations to end the insurgency in Eastern Visayas, the killing of the key personalities and the seizure of multiple high-powered firearms have severely trampled the armed capabilities of the EVRPC.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the Joint Task Force Storm and the 8ID, conveyed his deep gratitude to the civilians whose bravery helped prevent further violence and loss of innocent lives.

“Our troops acted decisively to protect the people, especially those who brought us reliable information that led to the success of this operation. The Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) threats to peace and security were met with firm and decisive action, because the people deserve to live a life away from the shadows of insurgency.”

Maj. Gen. Orio also reiterated his commitment to bringing justice and ending the decades-long insurgency that has corrupted Eastern Visayas’s chance of a brighter future.

“There is hope after conflict. As the 8ID Commander, I speak as a comrade and not as an enemy that you must fear and run from. To the remnants of the EVRPC, return to your families, choose peace over violence, and reclaim your future. I guarantee the safety of those who will choose to surrender, and the 8ID will help them reintegrate with dignity and support,” he added.