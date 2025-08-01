8ID strikes hard: 8 CNTs killed, 8 firearms seized in N. Samar clashes

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 1, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division delivered a double decisive strikes against the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in two consecutive fierce armed engagements that yielded in eight Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) killed and seizure of eight high-powered firearms in the hinterlands of Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar, July 31, 2025.

The operation was conducted following the information given by a concerned civilian that a group of armed men was conducting extortion and threatening the farmers.

The first firefight erupted at around 2:30 AM, as 8ID troops launched an assault on a heavily- fortified enemy hideout surrounded with International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), this prompted the troops to call for a fire support. The clash yielded an intense exchange of fires, resulting in the death of seven CNTs and seizure of five M16 rifles, one R4 rifle with an attached M203 grenade launcher.

By 10:00 AM, another clash ensued as the reinforcing troops of the 803rd Infantry Brigade tracked down fleeing Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) elements going west of the first encounter site. This second engagement resulted in a 30-minute firefight resulting in the death of one CNT and seizure one R4 rifle.

One of the RHQ, EVRPC’s most heinous acts dates back to October 07, 2022, when they attacked the 8ID troops who were conducting community works at Brgy Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar that resulted in the wounding of a 10-year-old child; death of two soldiers, and damage of civilian and government properties.

Las Navas Mayor Philbert Tan made an earnest appeal to the remaining CNTs.

“Matagal ng walang suporta ang masa sa mga NPA dahil na rin sa kanilang ginagawang pangingikil at pananakot. Sa mga kapatid nating naligaw ng landas ako po ay nananawagan na kayo’y magbalik-loob na, mag-surrender, at makiisa sa mga inisyatiba at programang pangkapayapaan ng ating pamahalaan. Ang local na pamahalaan ng Las Navas, ang probinsya at pambansang pamahalaan ay narito at handa kayong tanggapin at tulungan sa inyong pagbabagong-buhay. Sama-sama nating ituloy ang pag-unlad ng ating bayan, para sa inyong pamilya at sa sambayanang Pilipino.”

Meanwhile, JTF Storm and 8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio attributed the successful operation to the effective cooperation of the residents with the 8ID’s mission to eliminate the insurgency in the region. He emphasized the crucial role played by the residents of formerly conflict-affected communities in achieving this victory.