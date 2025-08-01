8ID strikes hard: 8
CNTs killed, 8 firearms seized in N. Samar clashes
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 1, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division
delivered a double decisive strikes against the Regional
Headquarters (RHQ) of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
in two consecutive fierce armed engagements that yielded in eight
Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) killed and seizure of
eight high-powered firearms in the hinterlands of Barangay San
Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar, July 31, 2025.
The operation was
conducted following the information given by a concerned civilian
that a group of armed men was conducting extortion and threatening
the farmers.
The first firefight
erupted at around 2:30 AM, as 8ID troops launched an assault on a
heavily- fortified enemy hideout surrounded with International
Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), this
prompted the troops to call for a fire support. The clash yielded an
intense exchange of fires, resulting in the death of seven CNTs and
seizure of five M16 rifles, one R4 rifle with an attached M203
grenade launcher.
By 10:00 AM, another clash
ensued as the reinforcing troops of the 803rd Infantry Brigade
tracked down fleeing Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) elements going
west of the first encounter site. This second engagement resulted in
a 30-minute firefight resulting in the death of one CNT and seizure
one R4 rifle.
One of the RHQ, EVRPC’s
most heinous acts dates back to October 07, 2022, when they attacked
the 8ID troops who were conducting community works at Brgy Dorillo,
Jipapad, Eastern Samar that resulted in the wounding of a
10-year-old child; death of two soldiers, and damage of civilian and
government properties.
Las Navas Mayor Philbert
Tan made an earnest appeal to the remaining CNTs.
“Matagal ng walang suporta
ang masa sa mga NPA dahil na rin sa kanilang ginagawang pangingikil
at pananakot. Sa mga kapatid nating naligaw ng landas ako po ay
nananawagan na kayo’y magbalik-loob na, mag-surrender, at makiisa sa
mga inisyatiba at programang pangkapayapaan ng ating pamahalaan. Ang
local na pamahalaan ng Las Navas, ang probinsya at pambansang
pamahalaan ay narito at handa kayong tanggapin at tulungan sa inyong
pagbabagong-buhay. Sama-sama nating ituloy ang pag-unlad ng ating
bayan, para sa inyong pamilya at sa sambayanang Pilipino.”
Meanwhile, JTF Storm and
8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio attributed the
successful operation to the effective cooperation of the residents
with the 8ID’s mission to eliminate the insurgency in the region. He
emphasized the crucial role played by the residents of formerly
conflict-affected communities in achieving this victory.
"We have repeatedly called
on them to return to their families, but this group continues to
cling to their twisted ideology that has claimed the lives of
countless Filipinos. We therefore reaffirm our call to the remaining
members of the CTGs, this may be your best chance to lay down your
arms, abandon the armed struggle, and return to the fold of the law.
We will not stop until Eastern Visayas is free from your acts of
terror. We will hit you hard," said Maj. Gen. Orio.