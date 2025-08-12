CGPA visits 8ID, honors troops in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 12, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army (CGPA), Lieutenant General Antonio G. Nafarrete, recognized the gallantry, dedication, and remarkable accomplishments of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division during his official visit to 8ID Headquarters in Catbalogan City, Samar, on August 10, 2025.

As a highlight of the event, Lt.Gen. Nafarrete personally conferred awards to outstanding soldiers for their exemplary service and dedication to duty. These included two Gold Cross Medals, three Silver Cross Medals, and three Wounded Personnel Medals. Additionally, two units under 8ID’s operational control received commendations for their significant contributions to the Philippine Army’s mission in Eastern Visayas.

In his message during the talk to troops, Lt. Gen. Nafarrete conveyed the deep appreciation of the Philippine Army for 8ID’s firm commitment and exceptional performance in support to the Army's mission.

“Your readiness and operational gains support the Philippine Army's overall mission of protecting our people and preserving peace for every corner of the country,” Lt. Gen. Nafarrete emphasized.

Lt.Gen. Nafarrete also commended the soldiers who played pivotal roles in the recent successful operations against the remaining Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the region.

“To the awardees, saludo ako sa inyo. Your discipline, skill, and bravery reflect the highest standards of soldiery. These awards are reflections of your sacrifice, integrity, and your love for your country,” Lt.Gen. Nafarrete expressed.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, expressed deep appreciation for CGPA’s visit, noting that it was among the first official engagements Lt. Gen. Nafarrete undertook, since assuming command of the Philippine Army.

“Your visit comes at a meaningful time – just days after we marked our 37th Founding Anniversary – making this gathering not only a continuation of our celebration but a reaffirmation of our shared purpose as one Army. Your guidance today reinforces the truth that we are not working in isolation. We are part of a bigger, stronger Philippine Army, moving together toward one vision – an Army that is credible, modernized, and deeply rooted in service to the Filipino people,” said Maj. Gen. Orio.