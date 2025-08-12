CGPA visits 8ID, honors troops in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 12, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army (CGPA),
Lieutenant General Antonio G. Nafarrete, recognized the gallantry,
dedication, and remarkable accomplishments of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division during his official visit to 8ID Headquarters in Catbalogan
City, Samar, on August 10, 2025.
As a highlight of the
event, Lt.Gen. Nafarrete personally conferred awards to outstanding
soldiers for their exemplary service and dedication to duty. These
included two Gold Cross Medals, three Silver Cross Medals, and three
Wounded Personnel Medals. Additionally, two units under 8ID’s
operational control received commendations for their significant
contributions to the Philippine Army’s mission in Eastern Visayas.
In his message during the
talk to troops, Lt. Gen. Nafarrete conveyed the deep appreciation of
the Philippine Army for 8ID’s firm commitment and exceptional
performance in support to the Army's mission.
“Your readiness and
operational gains support the Philippine Army's overall mission of
protecting our people and preserving peace for every corner of the
country,” Lt. Gen. Nafarrete emphasized.
Lt.Gen. Nafarrete also
commended the soldiers who played pivotal roles in the recent
successful operations against the remaining Communist Terrorist
Group (CTG) in the region.
“To the awardees, saludo
ako sa inyo. Your discipline, skill, and bravery reflect the highest
standards of soldiery. These awards are reflections of your
sacrifice, integrity, and your love for your country,” Lt.Gen.
Nafarrete expressed.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, expressed deep
appreciation for CGPA’s visit, noting that it was among the first
official engagements Lt. Gen. Nafarrete undertook, since assuming
command of the Philippine Army.
“Your visit comes at a
meaningful time – just days after we marked our 37th Founding
Anniversary – making this gathering not only a continuation of our
celebration but a reaffirmation of our shared purpose as one Army.
Your guidance today reinforces the truth that we are not working in
isolation. We are part of a bigger, stronger Philippine Army, moving
together toward one vision – an Army that is credible, modernized,
and deeply rooted in service to the Filipino people,” said Maj. Gen.
Orio.
Lt. Gen. Nafarrete’s visit
served not only as a gesture of leadership and support but also
reinforces Stormtroopers' vital role in safeguarding peace,
stability, and development in Eastern Visayas.