LCROS Ormoc City and Abuyog, Leyte, bag awards during the 4NCCRVS

Press Release

August 7, 2025

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Local Civil Registry Offices (LCROs) of Ormoc City, Leyte, thru CCR Marinette A. Solibaga, and of Abuyog, Leyte, thru MCR Atty. Madilyn C. Madolin-Merano, made distinguished impression during the 4th National Convention on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (4NCCRVS) held last 28-30 July 2025 at SMX Convention Center, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, as winners to the 2024 Most Outstanding LCROs, and Search for the 2025 Most Innovative LCRO, respectively.

The 4NCCRVS was a convention where Local Civil Registrars/Officers-In-Charge, Local Chief Executives, Solemnizing Officers, among other interested stakeholders, are invited to witness, learn and relearn from various resource persons different concepts and updates to laws, rules and regulations relevant to Civil Registration. But one of the highlights thereto is celebrating as well the milestones of the LCROs across the country through the Awarding of the Most Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices and Search for the 2025 Most Innovative LCRO.

The City Civil Registry Office of Ormoc City, Leyte garnered the 7th Place in the 2024 Outstanding Local Civil Registry Office (Extra Large Category); while the Local Civil Registry Office of Abuyog, Leyte was hailed as a Regional Winner to the Search for the 2025 Most Innovative Local Civil Registry Office.