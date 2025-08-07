LCROS Ormoc City and
Abuyog, Leyte, bag awards during the 4NCCRVS
Press Release
August 7, 2025
MABALACAT CITY,
Pampanga – Local Civil Registry Offices (LCROs) of Ormoc City,
Leyte, thru CCR Marinette A. Solibaga, and of Abuyog, Leyte, thru
MCR Atty. Madilyn C. Madolin-Merano, made distinguished impression
during the 4th National Convention on Civil Registration and Vital
Statistics (4NCCRVS) held last 28-30 July 2025 at SMX Convention
Center, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, as winners to the 2024 Most
Outstanding LCROs, and Search for the 2025 Most Innovative LCRO,
respectively.
The 4NCCRVS was a
convention where Local Civil Registrars/Officers-In-Charge, Local
Chief Executives, Solemnizing Officers, among other interested
stakeholders, are invited to witness, learn and relearn from various
resource persons different concepts and updates to laws, rules and
regulations relevant to Civil Registration. But one of the
highlights thereto is celebrating as well the milestones of the
LCROs across the country through the Awarding of the Most
Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices and Search for the 2025
Most Innovative LCRO.
The City Civil Registry
Office of Ormoc City, Leyte garnered the 7th Place in the 2024
Outstanding Local Civil Registry Office (Extra Large Category);
while the Local Civil Registry Office of Abuyog, Leyte was hailed as
a Regional Winner to the Search for the 2025 Most Innovative Local
Civil Registry Office.
These distinctions at a
national level honored the continuing hard work of the foregoing
LCROs in delivering better civil registration services to the
public, and draws inspiration for the rest of the LCROs in the
Province of Leyte to thrive in the continuous delivery of quality
public service.