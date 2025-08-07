News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR empowers ARB organizations

8ID confirms identities of killed CTG members, ensures dignified burial

The 67th CGPA: A peace visionary and a transformative leader

The priesthood

Communist leader, 2 others identified, machine gun seized following back-to-back clashes in N. Samar

8ID strikes hard: 8 CNTs killed, 8 firearms seized in N. Samar clashes

Kaunlaran Caravan goes to Palompon, Leyte

BSP recognizes CARD SME Bank as an outstanding stakeholder

 
 

 

 

LCROS Ormoc City and Abuyog, Leyte, bag awards during the 4NCCRVS

4th National Convention on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics

Press Release
August 7, 2025

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Local Civil Registry Offices (LCROs) of Ormoc City, Leyte, thru CCR Marinette A. Solibaga, and of Abuyog, Leyte, thru MCR Atty. Madilyn C. Madolin-Merano, made distinguished impression during the 4th National Convention on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (4NCCRVS) held last 28-30 July 2025 at SMX Convention Center, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, as winners to the 2024 Most Outstanding LCROs, and Search for the 2025 Most Innovative LCRO, respectively.

The 4NCCRVS was a convention where Local Civil Registrars/Officers-In-Charge, Local Chief Executives, Solemnizing Officers, among other interested stakeholders, are invited to witness, learn and relearn from various resource persons different concepts and updates to laws, rules and regulations relevant to Civil Registration. But one of the highlights thereto is celebrating as well the milestones of the LCROs across the country through the Awarding of the Most Outstanding Local Civil Registry Offices and Search for the 2025 Most Innovative LCRO.

The City Civil Registry Office of Ormoc City, Leyte garnered the 7th Place in the 2024 Outstanding Local Civil Registry Office (Extra Large Category); while the Local Civil Registry Office of Abuyog, Leyte was hailed as a Regional Winner to the Search for the 2025 Most Innovative Local Civil Registry Office.

These distinctions at a national level honored the continuing hard work of the foregoing LCROs in delivering better civil registration services to the public, and draws inspiration for the rest of the LCROs in the Province of Leyte to thrive in the continuous delivery of quality public service.

 

 