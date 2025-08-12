PSA Leyte brings
National ID Registration closer to the people through house-to-house
services in Villaba
|
The
PSA Leyte Villaba Registration Team successfully registered
9 bedridden senior citizens through house-to-house National
ID registration, with support from LGU Villaba–LCRO and the
BLGUs of Balite, Jordan, and Poblacion Sur.
By
PSA Leyte
August 12, 2025
VILLABA, Leyte – The
Philippine Statistics Authority – Leyte Provincial Statistical
Office (PSA Leyte), through its Registration Team, has brought the
National Identification System (National ID) registration right to
the doorsteps of residents in Villaba, Leyte last 25 July 2025,
focusing on bedridden individuals and senior citizens who are unable
to personally visit registration centers.
This house-to-house
registration initiative underscores PSA’s unwavering commitment to
service accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that all Filipinos –
especially those with mobility challenges—can enjoy the benefits of
having a National ID.
As part of the activity,
the team successfully registered nine (9) bedridden senior citizens,
providing them with the opportunity to secure their National ID
without leaving the comfort of their homes.
PSA Leyte extends its
sincere appreciation to the Local Government Unit of Villaba through
its Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO), as well as the Barangay
Local Government Units (BLGUs) of Balite, Jordan, and Poblacion Sur,
for their invaluable assistance in identifying and coordinating with
target registrants, ensuring the smooth conduct of the activity.
Through this activity, PSA
Leyte reinforces its commitment to ensuring that no one is left
behind in the National ID registration, guaranteeing that every
eligible Filipino – regardless of age, health condition, or location
– can access this vital government service.
The team visited
identified households in the barangays of Balite, Jordan, and
Poblacion Sur, using the National ID registration equipment to
capture biometrics and process applications on-site. This effort
also aligns with PSA’s mandate to make public services more
responsive, inclusive, and citizen-centered.
The National ID aims to
provide a valid proof of identity for all Filipinos and resident
aliens, streamlining public and private transactions and promoting
financial inclusion, particularly for those in remote and
marginalized communities.
Furthermore, PSA Leyte
encourages family members, barangay officials, and community leaders
to continue supporting the agency by identifying residents who need
special registration arrangements, ensuring that no one is left
unregistered.