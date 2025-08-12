PSA Leyte brings National ID Registration closer to the people through house-to-house services in Villaba



The PSA Leyte Villaba Registration Team successfully registered 9 bedridden senior citizens through house-to-house National ID registration, with support from LGU Villaba–LCRO and the BLGUs of Balite, Jordan, and Poblacion Sur.

By PSA Leyte

August 12, 2025

VILLABA, Leyte – The Philippine Statistics Authority – Leyte Provincial Statistical Office (PSA Leyte), through its Registration Team, has brought the National Identification System (National ID) registration right to the doorsteps of residents in Villaba, Leyte last 25 July 2025, focusing on bedridden individuals and senior citizens who are unable to personally visit registration centers.

This house-to-house registration initiative underscores PSA’s unwavering commitment to service accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that all Filipinos – especially those with mobility challenges—can enjoy the benefits of having a National ID.

As part of the activity, the team successfully registered nine (9) bedridden senior citizens, providing them with the opportunity to secure their National ID without leaving the comfort of their homes.

PSA Leyte extends its sincere appreciation to the Local Government Unit of Villaba through its Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO), as well as the Barangay Local Government Units (BLGUs) of Balite, Jordan, and Poblacion Sur, for their invaluable assistance in identifying and coordinating with target registrants, ensuring the smooth conduct of the activity.

Through this activity, PSA Leyte reinforces its commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the National ID registration, guaranteeing that every eligible Filipino – regardless of age, health condition, or location – can access this vital government service.

The team visited identified households in the barangays of Balite, Jordan, and Poblacion Sur, using the National ID registration equipment to capture biometrics and process applications on-site. This effort also aligns with PSA’s mandate to make public services more responsive, inclusive, and citizen-centered.

The National ID aims to provide a valid proof of identity for all Filipinos and resident aliens, streamlining public and private transactions and promoting financial inclusion, particularly for those in remote and marginalized communities.