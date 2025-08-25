Advancing with force:
VISCOM hails 8ID, reaffirms support to the ground troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 25, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Lieutenant General Fernando M Reyeg, Commander of the
Visayas Command (VISCOM), paid a significant 2-day visit to the 8th
Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, where he lauded
the Stormtroopers for their steadfast commitment to service and
relentless efforts in ensuring peace in Eastern Visayas on August
24-25, 2025.
His visit underscored the
8ID’s role on the ground as it continues to serve as the backbone of
stability and development for the communities it serves.
In his message, Lt. Gen.
Reyeg stressed how the 8ID brought the region closer to lasting
peace and sustainable development.
“The Stormtroopers of 8ID
have shown remarkable dedication and courage in their mission. Your
service and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You are the pride of the
Visayas Command, and your sacrifices and devotion to duty are the
driving force behind the gains we have achieved against the remnants
of insurgency,” said Lt. Gen. Reyeg.
Highlighting his visit,
Lt. Gen. Reyeg also proceeded to the 803rd Infantry (Peacemakers)
Brigade, 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, and a Forward Operating
Detachment (FOD) in the area of operation of the 43rd Infantry (We
Search) Battalion in Northern Samar; where he personally recognized
the tireless work of the line units directly engaged in the field.
He assured the troops of his full support and emphasized that their
courage and resilience remain instrumental in the success of the
campaign to eradicate insurgency.
Lt. Gen. Reyeg also
commended the valiant sacrifice of 8ID personnel as he conferred two
gold cross medals and five silver cross medals to the planners and
executing force of the fierce engagement in San Isidro, Las Navas,
Northern Samar on July 31, 2025, which resulted in eight enemy body
counts and ten firearms seized.
The visit of the VISCOM
Commander reaffirms the close collaboration between VISCOM and 8ID
in sustaining peace and order in Eastern Visayas, a region long
burdened by conflict but now steadily moving toward peace and
progress.