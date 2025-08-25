Advancing with force: VISCOM hails 8ID, reaffirms support to the ground troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 25, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Lieutenant General Fernando M Reyeg, Commander of the Visayas Command (VISCOM), paid a significant 2-day visit to the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, where he lauded the Stormtroopers for their steadfast commitment to service and relentless efforts in ensuring peace in Eastern Visayas on August 24-25, 2025.

His visit underscored the 8ID’s role on the ground as it continues to serve as the backbone of stability and development for the communities it serves.

In his message, Lt. Gen. Reyeg stressed how the 8ID brought the region closer to lasting peace and sustainable development.

“The Stormtroopers of 8ID have shown remarkable dedication and courage in their mission. Your service and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You are the pride of the Visayas Command, and your sacrifices and devotion to duty are the driving force behind the gains we have achieved against the remnants of insurgency,” said Lt. Gen. Reyeg.

Highlighting his visit, Lt. Gen. Reyeg also proceeded to the 803rd Infantry (Peacemakers) Brigade, 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, and a Forward Operating Detachment (FOD) in the area of operation of the 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion in Northern Samar; where he personally recognized the tireless work of the line units directly engaged in the field. He assured the troops of his full support and emphasized that their courage and resilience remain instrumental in the success of the campaign to eradicate insurgency.

Lt. Gen. Reyeg also commended the valiant sacrifice of 8ID personnel as he conferred two gold cross medals and five silver cross medals to the planners and executing force of the fierce engagement in San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar on July 31, 2025, which resulted in eight enemy body counts and ten firearms seized.