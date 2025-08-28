8ID neutralizes 14 NPAs, seizes 15 firearms in a relentless month-long operation in N. Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 28, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – In no less than 30 days, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division has unleashed decisive blows to the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), yielding a total of 14 Communist New People's Army Terrorists (CNTs) neutralized and seizure of 15 low and high-powered firearms in a series of Focus Military Operations (FMO) across Northern Samar.

The momentum began on July 31, 2025, in a major government-initiated two successive encounters in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar against the Regional Headquarters, EVRPC. The clashes resulted in eight CNTs killed, with four of whom were Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG) high-value individuals, the surrender of one personality, and the seizure of 10 high-powered firearms, which significantly degraded the operational and armed capabilities of the EVRPC.

In the following weeks, on August 24, 2025, three more CNTs surrendered to the government forces of the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, choosing peace and reintegration programs over a life rooted in deception and lies of the CTG. They also handed over to the government one caliber 45 pistol and one 9mm pistol. Their decision to lay down their arms was fueled by hardships with the loss of mass support in the armed struggle of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People's Army- National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio, Commander of the 8ID, stressed that the surrender of the CNTs is a victory of peace and the growing trust and confidence of the people in the Philippine Army.

"While we continue to strike hard against the remnants of the EVRPC, we also strive even harder to welcome those who choose to surrender and return to the folds of the law. This dual façade that the 8ID represents ensures that no one is left behind in our pursuit of lasting peace in Eastern Visayas," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

The sustained operational momentum has led to another encounter on August 27, 2025, when forces of the 78IB clashed against 10 armed members of the Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic, of the EVRPC, in the uplands of Barangay San Jose Mapanas, Northern Samar. The encounter lasted for an hour of intense firefight, which resulted in the killing of two CNTs and seizure of two M16 rifles along with other war materiel.

The killed CNTs were identified as Motaw Ortazo, alias "Ibaro" of Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas, and Edwin Verano, alias "Sammy," a resident of Barangay Senonogan, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.

In keeping with the Philippine Army's adherence to human rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the 8ID ensured the dignified burial of the two killed CNTs. Moreover, 8ID has coordinated with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Mapanas for any assistance for the bereaved families, affirming its commitment to upholding respect for human dignity even in times of conflict.

"Even as we pursue justice for the countless victims of the insurgents' atrocities, we remain steadfast in upholding human dignity. By facilitating a proper burial, we hope this also serves as a message to their comrades that there is still a chance to return to their families, abandon the armed struggle, and live peacefully," Maj. Gen. Orio added.

He subsequently condemned the deception and false ideologies of the EVRPC that have corrupted the lives of the innocents and hindered peace and development in Eastern Visayas.

"The 8ID will remain relentless in its mission, and it will not stop until every armed member is laid to rest either by means of surrender and reconciliation, or through the fate they choose in battle," Maj. Gen. Orio articulated.

This operational achievement forms part of the continuing campaign of the 8ID to end the EVRPC decisively, foil the resurgence of their influence in Eastern Visayas, and ensure a new era of lasting peace.