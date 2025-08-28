8ID neutralizes 14 NPAs,
seizes 15 firearms in a relentless month-long operation in N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 28, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – In no less than 30 days, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division has unleashed decisive blows to the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), yielding a total of 14 Communist
New People's Army Terrorists (CNTs) neutralized and seizure of 15
low and high-powered firearms in a series of Focus Military
Operations (FMO) across Northern Samar.
The momentum began on July
31, 2025, in a major government-initiated two successive encounters
in Barangay San Isidro, Las Navas, Northern Samar against the
Regional Headquarters, EVRPC. The clashes resulted in eight CNTs
killed, with four of whom were Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG)
high-value individuals, the surrender of one personality, and the
seizure of 10 high-powered firearms, which significantly degraded
the operational and armed capabilities of the EVRPC.
In the following weeks, on
August 24, 2025, three more CNTs surrendered to the government
forces of the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, choosing peace and
reintegration programs over a life rooted in deception and lies of
the CTG. They also handed over to the government one caliber 45
pistol and one 9mm pistol. Their decision to lay down their arms was
fueled by hardships with the loss of mass support in the armed
struggle of the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People's
Army- National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).
Major General Adonis Ariel
G Orio, Commander of the 8ID, stressed that the surrender of the
CNTs is a victory of peace and the growing trust and confidence of
the people in the Philippine Army.
"While we continue to
strike hard against the remnants of the EVRPC, we also strive even
harder to welcome those who choose to surrender and return to the
folds of the law. This dual façade that the 8ID represents ensures
that no one is left behind in our pursuit of lasting peace in
Eastern Visayas," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
The sustained operational
momentum has led to another encounter on August 27, 2025, when
forces of the 78IB clashed against 10 armed members of the Squad 2,
Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Arctic, of the EVRPC, in the uplands of Barangay San Jose Mapanas,
Northern Samar. The encounter lasted for an hour of intense
firefight, which resulted in the killing of two CNTs and seizure of
two M16 rifles along with other war materiel.
The killed CNTs were
identified as Motaw Ortazo, alias "Ibaro" of Barangay Magsaysay,
Mapanas, and Edwin Verano, alias "Sammy," a resident of Barangay
Senonogan, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar.
In keeping with the
Philippine Army's adherence to human rights and International
Humanitarian Law (IHL), the 8ID ensured the dignified burial of the
two killed CNTs. Moreover, 8ID has coordinated with the Local
Government Unit (LGU) of Mapanas for any assistance for the bereaved
families, affirming its commitment to upholding respect for human
dignity even in times of conflict.
"Even as we pursue justice
for the countless victims of the insurgents' atrocities, we remain
steadfast in upholding human dignity. By facilitating a proper
burial, we hope this also serves as a message to their comrades that
there is still a chance to return to their families, abandon the
armed struggle, and live peacefully," Maj. Gen. Orio added.
He subsequently condemned
the deception and false ideologies of the EVRPC that have corrupted
the lives of the innocents and hindered peace and development in
Eastern Visayas.
"The 8ID will remain
relentless in its mission, and it will not stop until every armed
member is laid to rest either by means of surrender and
reconciliation, or through the fate they choose in battle," Maj.
Gen. Orio articulated.
This operational
achievement forms part of the continuing campaign of the 8ID to end
the EVRPC decisively, foil the resurgence of their influence in
Eastern Visayas, and ensure a new era of lasting peace.
Meanwhile, the 8ID,
together with partner stakeholders and local government units,
reiterates its call on the remaining CTG members to lay down their
arms and avail the National Amnesty Program under the Enhanced
Community Local Integration Program (ECLIP) and embrace the path of
peace and reintegration into mainstream society.