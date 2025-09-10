Shincheonji signs 65 MOUs with Northern Luzon pastors for ‘Word’ exchange

Press Release

September 10, 2025

MANILA – Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ) signed 65 memoranda of understanding with 65 pastors in Northern Luzon for the sharing Biblical understanding following a successful pastors’ seminar and Revelation knowledge check in Pampanga and Isabela last September 6.

The event was attended by a total of 204 people including 82 pastors, 33 church leaders, and 89 SCJ members.

SCJ organized the event with the purpose of sharing the Word with pastors, examining one's knowledge and faith based on the Book of Revelation.

Furthermore, it encouraged and shared the importance of understanding and observing the Book of Revelation by not adding to or subtracting from it based on Revelation 22:18-19.

Under the MOU, SCJ shall offer a theology course, commit to fully support the collaboration with volunteers, educational resources, and spiritual guidance; and join hands in organizing meaningful activities, spirit-filled seminars and fellowship programs that nurture unity, deepen faith and glorify God.

The collaborating party, on the other hand, shall participate in the theology course, discuss collaboration for other activities, participate in every opportunity that nurture the church’s growth, strengthen its foundation, and encourage its spiritual development; and join efforts to foster peace, love, and understanding within the ‘Body of Christ.’

Following the explanation of the MOU, the pastors acknowledged the importance of knowing the Book of Revelation. They expressed their gratitude for SCJ’s efforts and decided to study the Word.

One of them is a representative from the Aeta Pastors' Association who expressed interest in studying the Word through the free Bible classes provided by Zion Christian Mission Center (ZCMC).

ZCMC is the theology center run by Shincheonji. It offers free Bible study which is a theology course tackling lessons from Genesis to Revelation through three stages - Introductory, Intermediate, and Advanced Lessons. The whole course runs for eight months. It is offered through onsite classes in different places in the country and online classes via the Zoom app. Interested parties may visit the official Zion Christian Mission Center PH Facebook page, or contact 09453955461.

Also in attendance was a pastor who expressed his intention to open his church to become a center for bible study so that he can learn together with his members.

Furthermore, pastors requested to hold more Shincheonji Pastors' Forum in the Northern Luzon Region.