Shincheonji signs 65
MOUs with Northern Luzon pastors for ‘Word’ exchange
Press Release
September 10, 2025
MANILA – Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the
Testimony (SCJ) signed 65 memoranda of understanding with 65 pastors
in Northern Luzon for the sharing Biblical understanding following a
successful pastors’ seminar and Revelation knowledge check in
Pampanga and Isabela last September 6.
The event was attended by
a total of 204 people including 82 pastors, 33 church leaders, and
89 SCJ members.
SCJ organized the event
with the purpose of sharing the Word with pastors, examining one's
knowledge and faith based on the Book of Revelation.
Furthermore, it encouraged
and shared the importance of understanding and observing the Book of
Revelation by not adding to or subtracting from it based on
Revelation 22:18-19.
Under the MOU, SCJ shall
offer a theology course, commit to fully support the collaboration
with volunteers, educational resources, and spiritual guidance; and
join hands in organizing meaningful activities, spirit-filled
seminars and fellowship programs that nurture unity, deepen faith
and glorify God.
The collaborating party,
on the other hand, shall participate in the theology course, discuss
collaboration for other activities, participate in every opportunity
that nurture the church’s growth, strengthen its foundation, and
encourage its spiritual development; and join efforts to foster
peace, love, and understanding within the ‘Body of Christ.’
Following the explanation
of the MOU, the pastors acknowledged the importance of knowing the
Book of Revelation. They expressed their gratitude for SCJ’s efforts
and decided to study the Word.
One of them is a
representative from the Aeta Pastors' Association who expressed
interest in studying the Word through the free Bible classes
provided by Zion Christian Mission Center (ZCMC).
ZCMC is the theology
center run by Shincheonji. It offers free Bible study which is a
theology course tackling lessons from Genesis to Revelation through
three stages - Introductory, Intermediate, and Advanced Lessons. The
whole course runs for eight months. It is offered through onsite
classes in different places in the country and online classes via
the Zoom app. Interested parties may visit the official Zion
Christian Mission Center PH Facebook page, or contact 09453955461.
Also in attendance was a
pastor who expressed his intention to open his church to become a
center for bible study so that he can learn together with his
members.
Furthermore, pastors
requested to hold more Shincheonji Pastors' Forum in the Northern
Luzon Region.
“At a time when there are
a lot of accusations of being a cult within the Christian world,
these pastors serve as a good example to their congregations by
reflecting on themselves and wanting to learn to serve better,” ZCMC
Instructor Harold Recio said.