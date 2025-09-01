Peace month opens with anniversary of
The Hague Joint Declaration:
Peace advocates urge
parties to revisit hallmark agreement and overcome obstacles to
resuming GRP-NDFP peace negotiation
A press statement by the Pilgrims
for Peace urging parties to resume peace negotiation
September 1, 2025
As September is Peace
Month, Pilgrims for Peace joins with peace advocates around the
world in rekindling hope for peacebuilding that addresses the roots
of armed conflict.
This is an appropriate
juncture to reflect on the developments in our peace accompaniment
with the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the
National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). We have not
heard from the two Parties, with almost two years since their
November 28, 2023 Oslo Joint Statement, saying they would move
toward formal peace negotiations.
There are indeed obstacles
to resuming the talks, and these must be overcome. These include
widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian
law and the ‘weaponization of the law’ under terrorism legislation
(namely the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the Terrorism Financing
Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012), which make peace talks
nearly impossible. In many areas, peacebuilding has been muted or
maligned with the NTF-ELCAC’s proliferation of ‘fear-and-terror’
operations. The so-called ‘whole-of-nation approach’ has led to
deplorable red-tagging, terrorist-labeling, and criminalization of
dissent with military operations that blur the lines between
civilian governance and military objectives.
With September 1, 2025
marking 33 years since the signing of The Hague Joint Declaration,
Pilgrims for Peace encourages the two Parties to consider again what
can make for peace.
The Hague Joint
Declaration provides a worthy framework for addressing the root
causes of the armed conflict. Not only did it lead to the signing of
the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and
International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) and the Joint Agreement on
Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) but it was also instrumental
in arriving at a common draft of the Comprehensive Agreement on
Socio-Economic Reforms (CASER), which was nearing finalization. The
two Parties can reaffirm agreements and drafts and move forward from
there to negotiate on the third and fourth items on the peace
agenda: political and constitutional reforms and the disposition of
forces and end of hostilities.
We acknowledge that
difficult economic and environmental realities as well as foreign
security threats facing the country are sensible and worthy grounds
for productive peace negotiations. Given the long silence since the
November 23, 2023 Oslo Joint Statement, perhaps the two Parties can
already reaffirm The Hague Joint Declaration as a framework
agreement and continue.
As peace advocates, we
enter the September Peace Month ready to work in overcoming
obstacles to genuine peacebuilding. We reiterate our call to remove
the terrorist designation of the NDFP, Communist Party of the
Philippines (CPP), New People’s Army (NPA), as well as NDFP
personnel under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. We guard against
warmongers and peace spoilers as they seek to continue instigating
obstacles to resuming the talks. Let us take stock of previously
crafted and signed agreements, as these may help in discerning a way
forward.
Pilgrims for Peace keeps
hope that together we can traverse the road to a just and lasting
peace for the Filipino people.