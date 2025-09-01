CARD Bank launches new konek2CARD on its 28th Anniversary



(Fourth from right) Actor JC Santos was introduced as the new celebrity ambassador of konek2CARD on September 1, 2025, during the celebration of CARD Bank’s anniversary, along with (third from right) CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, some of the senior advisers, and some Executive and Management Committee members of CARD MRI.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

September 8, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank, marked its 28th anniversary with the launch of the new version of its mobile banking app, konek2CARD. The event was held in Brgy. Santisimo Rosario, San Pablo City, Laguna on September 1, 2025.

“It was right here in this barangay, where the digital community of CARD MRI began. That is why it holds a special place in our hearts,” CARD Bank President and CEO Ms. Marivic Austria reflected on how konek2CARD began in 2017.

She added, “This upgraded version of konek2CARD, with faster and improved features, is a symbol of the digital innovation we continuously develop for our clients. It is our way of making products and services more inclusive to everyone we serve.”

Aside from the Google Play Store, the new version of konek2CARD is now available on the Apple App Store and Huawei App Gallery, making the upgrade more accessible to all CARD MRI clients.

New features of konek2CARD

One of the key highlights of the new konek2CARD is its enhanced security feature, which utilizes biometrics. Users can now activate fingerprint or facial recognition on their devices, making the login process faster and more secure. The app also offers great convenience by allowing users to instantly view their account balance and savings right upon logging in.

In terms of the app’s interface, it now uses an icon-based format. Additionally, users can now save account numbers from interbank transfers, minimizing errors and streamlining repeat transactions.

Currently, the new version of konek2CARD is only available at CARD Bank branches in San Pablo City. However, by September 22, 2025, the institution aims to roll it out across all CARD Bank branches. In the coming months, this version will also be introduced to CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank under CARD MRI.

The double celebration also welcomed the konek2CARD’s new celebrity ambassador, Mr. JC Santos, who warmly extended his greetings to the institution on its milestone.

The celebration also recognized the presence of CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, along with some of the Executive and Management Committee Members, staff, and clients of CARD MRI.

The Future of CARD Bank

Looking ahead, CARD Bank aims to transition into a commercial bank next year.

“As a microfinance-oriented rural bank, we face certain limitations in the services we offer. By becoming a commercial bank, we will be able to broaden our financial services and meet the growing demands of our clients,” Dr. Alip stated.

With the upcoming transition, CARD Bank also aims to reach the families and relatives of its clients who are working overseas. In addition, while some commercial banks focus on offering investment products to large companies, CARD Bank seeks to make these opportunities accessible to its clients.