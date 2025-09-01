CARD Bank launches new
konek2CARD on its 28th Anniversary
|
(Fourth
from right) Actor JC Santos was introduced as the new
celebrity ambassador of konek2CARD on September 1, 2025,
during the celebration of CARD Bank’s anniversary, along
with (third from right) CARD MRI Founder and Chairman
Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, some of the senior
advisers, and some Executive and Management Committee
members of CARD MRI.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
September 8, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank, marked its 28th
anniversary with the launch of the new version of its mobile banking
app, konek2CARD. The event was held in Brgy. Santisimo Rosario, San
Pablo City, Laguna on September 1, 2025.
“It was right here in this
barangay, where the digital community of CARD MRI began. That is why
it holds a special place in our hearts,” CARD Bank President and CEO
Ms. Marivic Austria reflected on how konek2CARD began in 2017.
She added, “This upgraded
version of konek2CARD, with faster and improved features, is a
symbol of the digital innovation we continuously develop for our
clients. It is our way of making products and services more
inclusive to everyone we serve.”
Aside from the Google Play
Store, the new version of konek2CARD is now available on the Apple
App Store and Huawei App Gallery, making the upgrade more accessible
to all CARD MRI clients.
New features of konek2CARD
One of the key highlights
of the new konek2CARD is its enhanced security feature, which
utilizes biometrics. Users can now activate fingerprint or facial
recognition on their devices, making the login process faster and
more secure. The app also offers great convenience by allowing users
to instantly view their account balance and savings right upon
logging in.
In terms of the app’s
interface, it now uses an icon-based format. Additionally, users can
now save account numbers from interbank transfers, minimizing errors
and streamlining repeat transactions.
Currently, the new version
of konek2CARD is only available at CARD Bank branches in San Pablo
City. However, by September 22, 2025, the institution aims to roll
it out across all CARD Bank branches. In the coming months, this
version will also be introduced to CARD SME Bank, a thrift bank
under CARD MRI.
The double celebration
also welcomed the konek2CARD’s new celebrity ambassador, Mr. JC
Santos, who warmly extended his greetings to the institution on its
milestone.
The celebration also
recognized the presence of CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus
Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, along with some of the Executive and
Management Committee Members, staff, and clients of CARD MRI.
The Future of CARD Bank
Looking ahead, CARD Bank
aims to transition into a commercial bank next year.
“As a
microfinance-oriented rural bank, we face certain limitations in the
services we offer. By becoming a commercial bank, we will be able to
broaden our financial services and meet the growing demands of our
clients,” Dr. Alip stated.
With the upcoming
transition, CARD Bank also aims to reach the families and relatives
of its clients who are working overseas. In addition, while some
commercial banks focus on offering investment products to large
companies, CARD Bank seeks to make these opportunities accessible to
its clients.
As of July 31, 2025, CARD
Bank has served 4.4 million clients, with more than 1.6 million
registered users of konek2CARD. For more information, visit its
official website at https://cardbankph.com/.