8ID seizes firearms, obliterates NPA hideout in E. Samar encounter

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 10, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Government troops under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division inflicted another setback on the remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) following a fierce encounter in Barangay Magtino, Llorente, Eastern Samar, on September 8, 2025.

According to reports, soldiers from the 63rd Infantry Battalion launched the operation after receiving persistent complaints from residents about the presence of armed men in the area. The group was extorting money from the farmers, taking portions of their harvests, and intimidating locals suspected of supporting government forces.

Civilians, weary of weeks of harassment, provided crucial information on the group’s movements and locations, which enabled the troops to track and encounter the armed elements.

As the Army advanced toward the enemy hideout, they encountered a heavily fortified position rigged with Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), weapons explicitly banned under International Humanitarian Law (IHL). In response, government forces employed precise fire support that deliberately obliterated the enemy stronghold.

An intense exchange of gunfire ensued, lasting for about an hour before government forces subdued the enemy resistance. Seized from the Communist New People’s Army Terrorists’ (CNT) hideout were two M16 rifles, one caliber 45 pistol, magazines, ammunition, subversive documents, five backpacks, and other war materiel.

With the destruction of CNT’s safe haven; disruption of their presence in the communities; and impaired armed capabilities, 8ID ensure to foil their resurgence through continuous focus military operations.

Major General Adonis Ariel G Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the support of the local community and likewise regarded the recent victory as a testament to 8ID’s sustained operational momentum.

“The cooperation of our people was vital in this successful operation. Their courage to stand against intimidation and provide critical information reflects the unity of the community and government in putting an end to the Communist Terrorist Group’s abuses. We assure the public that the 8ID, PA remains committed in protecting civilians and pursuing peace in Easter Visayas Region.”

Meanwhile, the 8ID reaffirms its commitment to protecting Eastern Visayas and urges remaining members of the CTG to abandon their armed struggle, surrender peacefully, and return to their families.