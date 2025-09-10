8ID seizes firearms,
obliterates NPA hideout in E. Samar encounter
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 10, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Government troops under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division inflicted another setback on the remnants of the
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame of the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC) following a fierce encounter in Barangay
Magtino, Llorente, Eastern Samar, on September 8, 2025.
According to reports,
soldiers from the 63rd Infantry Battalion launched the operation
after receiving persistent complaints from residents about the
presence of armed men in the area. The group was extorting money
from the farmers, taking portions of their harvests, and
intimidating locals suspected of supporting government forces.
Civilians, weary of weeks
of harassment, provided crucial information on the group’s movements
and locations, which enabled the troops to track and encounter the
armed elements.
As the Army advanced
toward the enemy hideout, they encountered a heavily fortified
position rigged with Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), weapons explicitly
banned under International Humanitarian Law (IHL). In response,
government forces employed precise fire support that deliberately
obliterated the enemy stronghold.
An intense exchange of
gunfire ensued, lasting for about an hour before government forces
subdued the enemy resistance. Seized from the Communist New People’s
Army Terrorists’ (CNT) hideout were two M16 rifles, one caliber 45
pistol, magazines, ammunition, subversive documents, five backpacks,
and other war materiel.
With the destruction of
CNT’s safe haven; disruption of their presence in the communities;
and impaired armed capabilities, 8ID ensure to foil their resurgence
through continuous focus military operations.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the
support of the local community and likewise regarded the recent
victory as a testament to 8ID’s sustained operational momentum.
“The cooperation of our
people was vital in this successful operation. Their courage to
stand against intimidation and provide critical information reflects
the unity of the community and government in putting an end to the
Communist Terrorist Group’s abuses. We assure the public that the
8ID, PA remains committed in protecting civilians and pursuing peace
in Easter Visayas Region.”
Meanwhile, the 8ID
reaffirms its commitment to protecting Eastern Visayas and urges
remaining members of the CTG to abandon their armed struggle,
surrender peacefully, and return to their families.
“There is no honor in
wasting innocent lives and joining a lawless fight that has only
brought suffering, death, and misery to our people. The government
has better plans for you. Surrender now while you still can, and the
government assures you of your dignified reintegration to the
mainstream society,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.