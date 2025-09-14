News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
8ID neutralizes 3 NPA terrorists, seizes firearms in Samar clashes

By DPAO, 8ID PA
September 14, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division forces dealt another blow to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) after three successive armed engagements against remnants of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), in Barangay Concepcion, Paranas, Samar, on September 13, 2025.

8ID troops reported that the encounter was a brutal and apparent attempt to inflict casualties on government forces.

While conducting security operations, troops of the 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion were treacherously fired upon by heavily armed personalities, resulting in a brief but intense firefight before the Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) withdrew eastward from the encounter site.

As the troops relentlessly pursued the fleeing CNTs, two consecutive encounters transpired on the same day. 46IB troops successfully outmaneuvered the CNTs and subdued their capabilities before the enemy’s withdrawal. This led to the death of one CNT identified as Gerry Dela Cruz, alias “Justin,” and the capture of two others, namely; alias “Aye,” Political Guide, SRC Browser, and alias “Tintin,” member of the Regional Security Force (RSF), EVRPC. Soldiers also seized three 5.56mm M16 rifles, two .45 caliber pistols, three backpacks, three bandoliers, various subversive documents, and other war materiel.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the swift action of the 46IB troops and credited the success to their vigilance and dedication.

“These successful engagements are proof that our relentless pursuit operations are effectively dismantling the armed capability of the CTGs. We will continue to hunt down these remnants until they can no longer threaten the peace and progress of Samar in general,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

Meanwhile, 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego, commended the 46IB troops, who were under the operational control of the 801st Brigade, for their swift and decisive action, while emphasizing the unit’s commitment to protect the communities and pursue total elimination of the remaining peace spoilers.

“Our resolve in ending the decades of abuses inflicted by the Communist Terrorist Group is true and unyielding, because for too long, they have terrorized the people of Paranas. We will not allow this to continue. Rest assured that your army is steadfast in securing our communities as we also call on the remaining members of this group to surrender, because the government awaits to help them rebuild their lives,” Col. Sendaydiego articulated.

Moreover, 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A. Inocencio, hailed his troops’ tactical prowess in delivering the unit’s mission to end local insurgency in the battalion’s area of operation.

“The 46IB remains steadfast and relentless in upholding its mission and operational momentum to put an end to the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Groups who are still corrupting the government’s peace and development efforts for the Province of Samar,” Lt. Col. Inocencio expressed.

The 8ID continues to intensify its operations to dismantle the remaining EVRPC formations in Samar and across the Eastern Visayas region and ensure that communities are free from the threats of insurgency.

 

 