8ID neutralizes 3 NPA
terrorists, seizes firearms in Samar clashes
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 14, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division forces dealt
another blow to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) after three
successive armed engagements against remnants of the Special
Operations Group (SOG), Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), in
Barangay Concepcion, Paranas, Samar, on September 13, 2025.
8ID
troops reported that the encounter was a brutal and apparent attempt
to inflict casualties on government forces.
While conducting security
operations, troops of the 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion were
treacherously fired upon by heavily armed personalities, resulting
in a brief but intense firefight before the Communist New People’s
Army Terrorists (CNTs) withdrew eastward from the encounter site.
As the troops relentlessly
pursued the fleeing CNTs, two consecutive encounters transpired on
the same day. 46IB troops successfully outmaneuvered the CNTs and
subdued their capabilities before the enemy’s withdrawal. This led
to the death of one CNT identified as Gerry Dela Cruz, alias
“Justin,” and the capture of two others, namely; alias “Aye,”
Political Guide, SRC Browser, and alias “Tintin,” member of the
Regional Security Force (RSF), EVRPC. Soldiers also seized three
5.56mm M16 rifles, two .45 caliber pistols, three backpacks, three
bandoliers, various subversive documents, and other war materiel.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the swift
action of the 46IB troops and credited the success to their
vigilance and dedication.
“These successful
engagements are proof that our relentless pursuit operations are
effectively dismantling the armed capability of the CTGs. We will
continue to hunt down these remnants until they can no longer
threaten the peace and progress of Samar in general,” Maj. Gen. Orio
said.
Meanwhile, 801st Infantry
(Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego,
commended the 46IB troops, who were under the operational control of
the 801st Brigade, for their swift and decisive action, while
emphasizing the unit’s commitment to protect the communities and
pursue total elimination of the remaining peace spoilers.
“Our resolve in ending the
decades of abuses inflicted by the Communist Terrorist Group is true
and unyielding, because for too long, they have terrorized the
people of Paranas. We will not allow this to continue. Rest assured
that your army is steadfast in securing our communities as we also
call on the remaining members of this group to surrender, because
the government awaits to help them rebuild their lives,” Col.
Sendaydiego articulated.
Moreover, 46th Infantry
(Peacemakers) Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A.
Inocencio, hailed his troops’ tactical prowess in delivering the
unit’s mission to end local insurgency in the battalion’s area of
operation.
“The 46IB remains
steadfast and relentless in upholding its mission and operational
momentum to put an end to the remnants of the Communist Terrorist
Groups who are still corrupting the government’s peace and
development efforts for the Province of Samar,” Lt. Col. Inocencio
expressed.
The 8ID continues to
intensify its operations to dismantle the remaining EVRPC formations
in Samar and across the Eastern Visayas region and ensure that
communities are free from the threats of insurgency.