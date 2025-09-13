8ID tightens grip on EVRPC, seizes another firearms in Eastern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 13, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division marked another breakthrough in Eastern Samar as follow-up operations from the September 8 encounter in Barangay Magtino, Llorente, Eastern Samar led to the seizure of additional cache of high-powered firearms and war materiel on September 11, 2025.

The continuing pursuit operation, launched by soldiers from the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion, seized the firearms cache abandoned by the fleeing remnants of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame that further obliterated the operational capability of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Among the war materiel recovered were one R4A3 rifle, one M16 5.56mm rifle, magazines, 158 rounds of live ammunition, and personal belongings left behind in haste by the Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT). This yielded a total of four high-powered firearms, one Caliber .45 pistol, 14 magazines, and 449 rounds of live ammunition seized.

This latest seizure of the EVRPC’s armed capabilities comes on the heels of the earlier destruction of the Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) fortified hideout, previously reported to have been rigged with banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), and the seizure of several firearms and subversive documents. The successive blows dealt to the remnants of SRC Sesame in less than a week have gravely impaired its capacity to launch offensive actions against the communities and the military forces.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, stressed that the successful operations were the result of relentless military operations and the growing resolve of communities to reject the CTG influence.

“Each firearm seized is one less weapon of terror in the hands of lawless elements of the EVRPC. With every operation we had conducted, we weakened their ability to intimidate civilians and endanger our communities. The community’s denial of support for the insurgency tells us that the EVRPC has lost its grip in Eastern Visayas,” claimed Maj. Gen. Orio.