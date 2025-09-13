8ID tightens grip on
EVRPC, seizes another firearms in Eastern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 13, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division marked another
breakthrough in Eastern Samar as follow-up operations from the
September 8 encounter in Barangay Magtino, Llorente, Eastern Samar
led to the seizure of additional cache of high-powered firearms and
war materiel on September 11, 2025.
The continuing pursuit
operation, launched by soldiers from the 63rd Infantry (Innovator)
Battalion, seized the firearms cache abandoned by the fleeing
remnants of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame that further
obliterated the operational capability of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Among the war materiel
recovered were one R4A3 rifle, one M16 5.56mm rifle, magazines, 158
rounds of live ammunition, and personal belongings left behind in
haste by the Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNT). This
yielded a total of four high-powered firearms, one Caliber .45
pistol, 14 magazines, and 449 rounds of live ammunition seized.
This latest seizure of the
EVRPC’s armed capabilities comes on the heels of the earlier
destruction of the Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) fortified
hideout, previously reported to have been rigged with banned
Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), and the seizure of several firearms and
subversive documents. The successive blows dealt to the remnants of
SRC Sesame in less than a week have gravely impaired its capacity to
launch offensive actions against the communities and the military
forces.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio PA, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, stressed that
the successful operations were the result of relentless military
operations and the growing resolve of communities to reject the CTG
influence.
“Each firearm seized is
one less weapon of terror in the hands of lawless elements of the
EVRPC. With every operation we had conducted, we weakened their
ability to intimidate civilians and endanger our communities. The
community’s denial of support for the insurgency tells us that the
EVRPC has lost its grip in Eastern Visayas,” claimed Maj. Gen. Orio.
The 8th Infantry Division
reaffirmed its commitment to sustain focused military operations to
ensure the total defeat of the CTG in the region while strengthening
coordination with local government units and communities to secure
lasting peace for Eastern Visayas.