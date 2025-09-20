September 21
anti-corruption protest supported by Int’l Human Rights Coalition
Corruption, state
terrorism mar NTF-ELCAC as billions vanish in fake projects
Press Release
September 20, 2025
MANILA – “The
Marcos Jr. administration must be held accountable for the massive
theft of funds for flood control projects since July 2022,” said the
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
today as it strongly supported the protest planned for Sunday,
September 21. “Figures indicate that 60 per cent of project budgets
have been stolen, and it is impossible that Malacanang itself has
not taken a share,” said ICHRP Chairperson, Peter Murphy.
“September 21 marks the
53rd anniversary of the Martial Law declaration of President Marcos
Sr., which allowed him to plunder the country at will for the next
14 years,” said Murphy. “This connection between authoritarian rule
and grand theft of public funds should spur the people to demand a
massive cleanout of contractors and politicians involved.”
In the third week of July
this year, the combined impact of the monsoon, Tropical Storm Wipha,
and Typhoon Co-may, caused widespread flooding, displacing tens of
thousands, and resulted in at least six fatalities demonstrating
that the massive spending on flood controls has been a serious
failure.
During 2023-25 the Marcos
Jr administration approved over P1 trillion (USD17.58 billion) in
flood control projects. “Far from being a commendable response to
the climate crisis, this huge new public spending has been another
opportunity for the wealthy to plunder the public purse,” said
Murphy.
“Under Estrada it was
illegal gambling, under Arroyo it was mega projects, under Aquino
III it was the Pork Barrel, now it is flood control,” said Murphy.
“The wealthy elite in the Philippines are endlessly creative at
enriching themselves illegally, but the great majority of the people
are left in grinding poverty with overseas migration the main option
to sustain life,” he said. “This is a massive violation of the human
rights of the Filipino people.”
NTF-ELCAC: ghost projects
The Barangay Development
Program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has also been exposed as a scheme to channel
billions of pesos into the pockets of military generals and their
cronies through anomalous infrastructure projects.
Reports during budget
hearings have shown that none of the 885 NTF-ELCAC barangay projects
for 2024 have been completed, yet billions continue to be allocated
to its budget. This systematic plunder of public resources comes at
the expense of genuine social services desperately needed by
Filipino women and their families – healthcare, education,
livelihood programs, and others.
Finally, ICHRP reiterates
“Kurakot managot!” (The corrupt, be made accountable!). The rights
groups notes that the massive theft through flood control projects
and through the NTF-ELCAC “pacification“ programs share the
characteristic of impunity that enables the rampant state terrorism,
red-tagging, and violation of human rights that marks Filipino
reality in 2025, and hark back to the formal Marital Law period that
was never really abolished.
“This impunity is why the
International Criminal Court had to arrest former President Duterte.
This entrenched impunity under Marcos Jr. is why the international
community must withdraw military and political support for the
Marcos Jr. administration,” Murphy ends.