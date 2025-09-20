September 21 anti-corruption protest supported by Int’l Human Rights Coalition

Corruption, state terrorism mar NTF-ELCAC as billions vanish in fake projects

Press Release

September 20, 2025

MANILA – “The Marcos Jr. administration must be held accountable for the massive theft of funds for flood control projects since July 2022,” said the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) today as it strongly supported the protest planned for Sunday, September 21. “Figures indicate that 60 per cent of project budgets have been stolen, and it is impossible that Malacanang itself has not taken a share,” said ICHRP Chairperson, Peter Murphy.

“September 21 marks the 53rd anniversary of the Martial Law declaration of President Marcos Sr., which allowed him to plunder the country at will for the next 14 years,” said Murphy. “This connection between authoritarian rule and grand theft of public funds should spur the people to demand a massive cleanout of contractors and politicians involved.”

In the third week of July this year, the combined impact of the monsoon, Tropical Storm Wipha, and Typhoon Co-may, caused widespread flooding, displacing tens of thousands, and resulted in at least six fatalities demonstrating that the massive spending on flood controls has been a serious failure.

During 2023-25 the Marcos Jr administration approved over P1 trillion (USD17.58 billion) in flood control projects. “Far from being a commendable response to the climate crisis, this huge new public spending has been another opportunity for the wealthy to plunder the public purse,” said Murphy.

“Under Estrada it was illegal gambling, under Arroyo it was mega projects, under Aquino III it was the Pork Barrel, now it is flood control,” said Murphy. “The wealthy elite in the Philippines are endlessly creative at enriching themselves illegally, but the great majority of the people are left in grinding poverty with overseas migration the main option to sustain life,” he said. “This is a massive violation of the human rights of the Filipino people.”

NTF-ELCAC: ghost projects

The Barangay Development Program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has also been exposed as a scheme to channel billions of pesos into the pockets of military generals and their cronies through anomalous infrastructure projects.

Reports during budget hearings have shown that none of the 885 NTF-ELCAC barangay projects for 2024 have been completed, yet billions continue to be allocated to its budget. This systematic plunder of public resources comes at the expense of genuine social services desperately needed by Filipino women and their families – healthcare, education, livelihood programs, and others.

Finally, ICHRP reiterates “Kurakot managot!” (The corrupt, be made accountable!). The rights groups notes that the massive theft through flood control projects and through the NTF-ELCAC “pacification“ programs share the characteristic of impunity that enables the rampant state terrorism, red-tagging, and violation of human rights that marks Filipino reality in 2025, and hark back to the formal Marital Law period that was never really abolished.