PSA ties up with DILG
in fostering National ID updates reaching out to EVSU studes
By
PSA-8
September 23, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO 8) in collaboration with Department of Interior an
Local Government Regional Office VIII conducted the first leg of
Anti-Illegal Drug Symposium among students and faculty members of
the Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU).
Registration Officer III
and National ID (NID) Regional Focal Person, Marife R. Molon
presented civil registration and NID topics along with the mandates
and services of PSA. She shared the importance and uses of the civil
registry documents an NID for the students as tools in the
achievement of their goals and desired professions in the future.
She shared and encouraged the management of EVSU and other national
government agencies present to avail the National ID Authentication
Service (NIDAS) in her discussion stressing the benefits of the
integration.
PSA RSSO 8 will continue
its partnership with DILG on this endeavor reaching out to our
younger generation thru information dissemination drive.