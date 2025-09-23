News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
PSA ties up with DILG in fostering National ID updates reaching out to EVSU studes

National ID updates in EVSU

By PSA-8
September 23, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) in collaboration with Department of Interior an Local Government Regional Office VIII conducted the first leg of Anti-Illegal Drug Symposium among students and faculty members of the Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU).

Registration Officer III and National ID (NID) Regional Focal Person, Marife R. Molon presented civil registration and NID topics along with the mandates and services of PSA. She shared the importance and uses of the civil registry documents an NID for the students as tools in the achievement of their goals and desired professions in the future. She shared and encouraged the management of EVSU and other national government agencies present to avail the National ID Authentication Service (NIDAS) in her discussion stressing the benefits of the integration.

PSA RSSO 8 will continue its partnership with DILG on this endeavor reaching out to our younger generation thru information dissemination drive.

 

 