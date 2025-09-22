WHO disenfranchises the public from tobacco control conference as registration barriers reach "insane" levels

Via GLOBE NEWSWIRE

September 22, 2025

MANILA – The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today condemned the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) for erecting deliberate barriers to prevent public participation in the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP11) scheduled for November in Geneva.

Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas has accused the WHO FCTC of implementing an "insane system" for public registration that was designed to exclude rather than include legitimate stakeholders. The registration process was publicised just last week despite being available since February. It requires participants to navigate complex documentation requirements including passport details, a photograph, a letter of intent, and a comprehensive curriculum vitae. This effectively excludes consumer advocates as their advocacy is not related to their professional careers. The barriers represent a broader pattern of exclusion that has characterised the WHO FCTC process since its inception.

Unlike climate change conferences which have granted observer status to over 3,000 non-governmental organisations, the FCTC has approved just 26 NGOs for observer status. No consumer advocacy groups representing people who smoke or use safer nicotine products have ever been granted access. Advocates have been been repeatedly excluded from WHO FCTC meetings despite expertise in tobacco harm reduction policy through lived experience.

The WHO FCTC operates under a restrictive interpretation of Article 5.3, originally designed to prevent tobacco industry interference. However, it has been systematically misapplied to exclude legitimate consumer advocacy groups and researchers who support harm reduction approaches. The secretive nature of FCTC proceedings contrasts sharply with other international treaty processes. Climate conferences facilitate broad stakeholder engagement, while tobacco control meetings have progressively excluded media and public observers from all but opening ceremonies. The proceedings are not publicly streamed in full and access is controlled through an opaque accreditation process that favours organisations aligned with prohibitionist tobacco control ideology.

CAPHRA is calling for fundamental reform to ensure meaningful stakeholder engagement. Nancy Loucas has demanded the organisation grant formal observer status to consumer advocacy groups and abandon its ideological opposition to evidence-based harm reduction strategies. "The WHO cannot claim to take a human rights approach while silencing the very people their policies affect".