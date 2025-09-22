WHO disenfranchises the
public from tobacco control conference as registration barriers
reach "insane" levels
September 22, 2025
MANILA – The
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA)
today condemned the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention
on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) for erecting deliberate barriers to
prevent public participation in the upcoming Conference of the
Parties (COP11) scheduled for November in Geneva.
Executive Coordinator
Nancy Loucas has accused the WHO FCTC of implementing an "insane
system" for public registration that was designed to exclude rather
than include legitimate stakeholders. The registration process was
publicised just last week despite being available since February. It
requires participants to navigate complex documentation requirements
including passport details, a photograph, a letter of intent, and a
comprehensive curriculum vitae. This effectively excludes consumer
advocates as their advocacy is not related to their professional
careers. The barriers represent a broader pattern of exclusion that
has characterised the WHO FCTC process since its inception.
Unlike climate change
conferences which have granted observer status to over 3,000
non-governmental organisations, the FCTC has approved just 26 NGOs
for observer status. No consumer advocacy groups representing people
who smoke or use safer nicotine products have ever been granted
access. Advocates have been been repeatedly excluded from WHO FCTC
meetings despite expertise in tobacco harm reduction policy through
lived experience.
The WHO FCTC operates
under a restrictive interpretation of Article 5.3, originally
designed to prevent tobacco industry interference. However, it has
been systematically misapplied to exclude legitimate consumer
advocacy groups and researchers who support harm reduction
approaches. The secretive nature of FCTC proceedings contrasts
sharply with other international treaty processes. Climate
conferences facilitate broad stakeholder engagement, while tobacco
control meetings have progressively excluded media and public
observers from all but opening ceremonies. The proceedings are not
publicly streamed in full and access is controlled through an opaque
accreditation process that favours organisations aligned with
prohibitionist tobacco control ideology.
CAPHRA is calling for
fundamental reform to ensure meaningful stakeholder engagement.
Nancy Loucas has demanded the organisation grant formal observer
status to consumer advocacy groups and abandon its ideological
opposition to evidence-based harm reduction strategies. "The WHO
cannot claim to take a human rights approach while silencing the
very people their policies affect".
With 10 days between
public notification of registration and the deadline for
registration deadline, CAPHRA is urging all stakeholders to
recognise the fundamental flaws in the current system. Meaningful
progress in reducing tobacco-related harm can only be achieved
through democratic participation. This must include the voices of
consumers who have successfully transitioned to safer alternatives.