PSA Eastern Visayas
recognized as Best Region in the Philippine Identification System
and bags other awards
By
PSA-8
September 24, 2025
QUEZON CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office
VIII (PSA RSSO 8) for the second time was named Best Region in the
implementation of the Philippine Identification System in the
country for 2024 PSA Awards Ceremony held at Luxent Hotel in Quezon
City.
In
2023, PSA RSSO 08 also bagged the same award being able to meet the
targets of the project thereby exemplary gaining lead in the
criteria for the various services and programs. The office also
received the 2nd Place post both in the Information and
Dissemination as well as Partnership and Linkages categories.
On the other hand, PSA
provincial offices received the following awards: PSO Biliran, 1st
Place in the Top 5 Provincial Statistical Offices Best in
Statistical Planning and Coordination; 15th Place in the Top 15
Provincial Offices.
PSO Eastern Samar, 4th
Place in the Top 5 Provincial Statistical Offices Best in
Statistical Planning and Coordination.
The PSA Awards is an
annual event treated as an incentive system aimed to ensure timely
delivery of quality outputs in the implementation of PSA’s mandated
activities. Likewise, it is intended to increase the PSA’s
visibility among its stakeholders in delivering high-quality and
world class statistical products and services, civil registration
and inclusive Identification System.