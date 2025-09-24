News article
PSA Eastern Visayas recognized as Best Region in the Philippine Identification System and bags other awards

By PSA-8
September 24, 2025

QUEZON CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) for the second time was named Best Region in the implementation of the Philippine Identification System in the country for 2024 PSA Awards Ceremony held at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

PSA-8 national awardIn 2023, PSA RSSO 08 also bagged the same award being able to meet the targets of the project thereby exemplary gaining lead in the criteria for the various services and programs. The office also received the 2nd Place post both in the Information and Dissemination as well as Partnership and Linkages categories.

On the other hand, PSA provincial offices received the following awards: PSO Biliran, 1st Place in the Top 5 Provincial Statistical Offices Best in Statistical Planning and Coordination; 15th Place in the Top 15 Provincial Offices.

PSO Eastern Samar, 4th Place in the Top 5 Provincial Statistical Offices Best in Statistical Planning and Coordination.

The PSA Awards is an annual event treated as an incentive system aimed to ensure timely delivery of quality outputs in the implementation of PSA’s mandated activities. Likewise, it is intended to increase the PSA’s visibility among its stakeholders in delivering high-quality and world class statistical products and services, civil registration and inclusive Identification System.

 

 