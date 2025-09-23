Key NPA leader surrenders, yields firearms to 8ID troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 23, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division facilitates the surrender of the vice squad leader of Squad 3, Regional Security Force (RSF), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to government forces on September 19, 2025, at Barangay Magsaysay, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar.

The 8ID’s relentless focus military operations complemented with Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) efforts persuaded the said former CTG to return to the folds of the law. Additionally, the CTG’s struggle for survival, the loss of community support and the pleas of his family for a peaceful life fueled his decision.

Following his surrender, he revealed the location of two arms caches in the vicinity of Barangay San Isidro, Matuguinao, Samar unearthing one M16 rifle, one Caliber .45 pistol, and two magazines.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded his decision and stated, “The decision of this key personality to embrace a peaceful life and his cooperation in recovering the hidden firearms are a strong blow to the EVRPC. This proves that our comprehensive and decisive military approaches and strengthened local government partnerships have effectively weakened the EVRPC’s operational capabilities.”