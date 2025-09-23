News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

PSA ties up with DILG in fostering National ID updates reaching out to EVSU studes

WHO disenfranchises the public from tobacco control conference

Corruption, state terrorism mar NTF-ELCAC as billions vanish in fake projects

P37.6M debts of EV agrarian beneficiaries condoned

Beyond victory: 8ID upholds human dignity

33 ARB organizations in EV turn coops

8ID neutralizes 3 NPA terrorists, seizes firearms in Samar clashes

8ID tightens grip on EVRPC, seizes another firearms in Eastern Samar clash

 
 

 

 

Key NPA leader surrenders, yields firearms to 8ID troops

Key NPA leader

By DPAO, 8ID PA
September 23, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division facilitates the surrender of the vice squad leader of Squad 3, Regional Security Force (RSF), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to government forces on September 19, 2025, at Barangay Magsaysay, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar.

The 8ID’s relentless focus military operations complemented with Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) efforts persuaded the said former CTG to return to the folds of the law. Additionally, the CTG’s struggle for survival, the loss of community support and the pleas of his family for a peaceful life fueled his decision.

Following his surrender, he revealed the location of two arms caches in the vicinity of Barangay San Isidro, Matuguinao, Samar unearthing one M16 rifle, one Caliber .45 pistol, and two magazines.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded his decision and stated, “The decision of this key personality to embrace a peaceful life and his cooperation in recovering the hidden firearms are a strong blow to the EVRPC. This proves that our comprehensive and decisive military approaches and strengthened local government partnerships have effectively weakened the EVRPC’s operational capabilities.”

The 8ID continues to call on those still embracing the senseless armed struggle to return to the folds of the law and be with their families. The Enhanced Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and other intervention programs of our government can rebuild their lives and help contribute to lasting peace and development in Lope de Vega.

 

 