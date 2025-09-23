Key NPA leader
surrenders, yields firearms to 8ID troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 23, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division facilitates the
surrender of the vice squad leader of Squad 3, Regional Security
Force (RSF), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) of the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to government forces on September
19, 2025, at Barangay Magsaysay, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar.
The 8ID’s relentless focus
military operations complemented with Localized Peace Engagement (LPE)
efforts persuaded the said former CTG to return to the folds of the
law. Additionally, the CTG’s struggle for survival, the loss of
community support and the pleas of his family for a peaceful life
fueled his decision.
Following his surrender,
he revealed the location of two arms caches in the vicinity of
Barangay San Isidro, Matuguinao, Samar unearthing one M16 rifle, one
Caliber .45 pistol, and two magazines.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded his decision and stated, “The
decision of this key personality to embrace a peaceful life and his
cooperation in recovering the hidden firearms are a strong blow to
the EVRPC. This proves that our comprehensive and decisive military
approaches and strengthened local government partnerships have
effectively weakened the EVRPC’s operational capabilities.”
The 8ID continues to call
on those still embracing the senseless armed struggle to return to
the folds of the law and be with their families. The Enhanced Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP) and other intervention programs of our
government can rebuild their lives and help contribute to lasting
peace and development in Lope de Vega.