Orientation on latest updates on CRVS and NID among homeless senior citizens, orphans and office staff

Orientation
on CRVS and NID Updates Held for Homeless Senior Citizens,
Orphans, and Staff of Pope Francis Complex on September
8,2025.
By
PSA-Leyte
September 29, 2025
PALO, Leyte – The
Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) Leyte conducted a meaningful
Orientation on the Latest Updates regarding Civil Registration and
Vital Statistics (CRVS) and the National ID (NID) system held on
September 8,2025 at the Pope Francis Complex Palo, Leyte for
Seniors, Orphans, and staff. The event was organized by the
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte as part of its Annual
Social Responsibility Program.
Before the official start
of the orientation, a Holy Mass was celebrated at the Complex Chapel
in observance of the Institution’s Anniversary. Senior Citizens,
Orphans, Staff, and PSA representatives attended the mass, adding a
spiritual tone to the day’s activities.
The Orientation proper
featured discussions on the Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP)
and recent updates to the National ID program. Resource persons
Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola Chief Statistical Specialist of PSA Leyte and
Rodolfo R. Novillo Jr. Registration Officer II/Head NID Section
facilitated the session, engaging the audience in informative
presentations and a dynamic open forum.
Among the staff, Mr. John
Michael Borce, HR Officer raised relevant questions regarding Civil
Registration Records, particularly issues with Live Birth
Certificates and National ID, reflecting common documentation
challenges faced by vulnerable sectors.
The closing message was
delivered by the resident priest Fr. Thaddeus Kim, KBJ, who
commended the partnership and expressed gratitude for the services
extended to the community.
Following the orientation,
the PSA team distributed food packs and essential goods to the
Senior Citizens and Orphans, as part of it’s ongoing social
responsibility efforts. These donations were intended to support the
day-to-day needs of the residents and strengthen the PSA commitments
to inclusive public service.
This event is part of
PSA’s yearly initiative to reach and promote awareness of vital
Civil Registration Services, and ensure that every Filipino has
access to legal identity and social inclusion.