Orientation on latest updates on CRVS and NID among homeless senior citizens, orphans and office staff

By PSA-Leyte
September 29, 2025

PALO, Leyte – The Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) Leyte conducted a meaningful Orientation on the Latest Updates regarding Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and the National ID (NID) system held on September 8,2025 at the Pope Francis Complex Palo, Leyte for Seniors, Orphans, and staff. The event was organized by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte as part of its Annual Social Responsibility Program.

Before the official start of the orientation, a Holy Mass was celebrated at the Complex Chapel in observance of the Institution’s Anniversary. Senior Citizens, Orphans, Staff, and PSA representatives attended the mass, adding a spiritual tone to the day’s activities.

The Orientation proper featured discussions on the Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) and recent updates to the National ID program. Resource persons Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola Chief Statistical Specialist of PSA Leyte and Rodolfo R. Novillo Jr. Registration Officer II/Head NID Section facilitated the session, engaging the audience in informative presentations and a dynamic open forum.

Among the staff, Mr. John Michael Borce, HR Officer raised relevant questions regarding Civil Registration Records, particularly issues with Live Birth Certificates and National ID, reflecting common documentation challenges faced by vulnerable sectors.

The closing message was delivered by the resident priest Fr. Thaddeus Kim, KBJ, who commended the partnership and expressed gratitude for the services extended to the community.

Following the orientation, the PSA team distributed food packs and essential goods to the Senior Citizens and Orphans, as part of it’s ongoing social responsibility efforts. These donations were intended to support the day-to-day needs of the residents and strengthen the PSA commitments to inclusive public service.

This event is part of PSA’s yearly initiative to reach and promote awareness of vital Civil Registration Services, and ensure that every Filipino has access to legal identity and social inclusion.

 

 