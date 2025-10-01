Army sustains aid in Central Visayas earthquake aftermath



The 53rd Engineer Brigade's Disaster Response Unit (DRU) partners with the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Operations in Bogo City, Cebu on October 1, 2025.

By OACPA

October 2, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA) continues to send and mobilize troops from September 30, 2025 up to this day for humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) efforts following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu. The Army’s HADR units for Search, Rescue, and Retrieval remain operational, working alongside local government's disaster units and offices across Bogo City, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Medellin in Cebu.

As of today's report, combined forces from the 53rd Engineer Brigade, Joint Task Group Cebu under the 3rd Infantry Division, and standby troops from PA Headquarters Disaster Response Units amount to 587 troops for Search, Rescue, and Retrieval, Roving Support, and Clearing Operations. Army responders have assisted in the safe evacuation of 292 families in the municipalities of Carmen, Consolacion, and Sogod, Cebu.