Army sustains aid in
Central Visayas earthquake aftermath
The
53rd Engineer Brigade's Disaster Response Unit (DRU)
partners with the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and
Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection
(BFP) in the Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Operations in
Bogo City, Cebu on October 1, 2025.
By
OACPA
October 2, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA) continues to send and mobilize
troops from September 30, 2025 up to this day for humanitarian
assistance and disaster response (HADR) efforts following a
6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu. The Army’s HADR units for
Search, Rescue, and Retrieval remain operational, working alongside
local government's disaster units and offices across Bogo City, San
Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Medellin in Cebu.
As of today's report, combined forces from the 53rd Engineer
Brigade, Joint Task Group Cebu under the 3rd Infantry Division, and
standby troops from PA Headquarters Disaster Response Units amount
to 587 troops for Search, Rescue, and Retrieval, Roving Support, and
Clearing Operations. Army responders have assisted in the safe
evacuation of 292 families in the municipalities of Carmen,
Consolacion, and Sogod, Cebu.
The Army works tirelessly to assist partner agencies, local
government units, and volunteer stakeholders in the swift and
coordinated disaster response efforts in the most affected areas in
Cebu to hasten the province's recovery and rebuilding efforts.