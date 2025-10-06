National ID for every Juan:

4Ps beneficiaries in Tanauan, Leyte registered through PSA-DSWD partnership

By PSA Leyte

October 6, 2025

TANAUAN, Leyte – In line with the continuing efforts to make the National Identification System more accessible to all Filipinos, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), conducted a Registration activity for 4Ps beneficiaries in Tanauan Municipal Hall.

This collaborative initiative successfully registered 140 beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program 4Ps, 9 registered for updating, and 26 issuances of National ID in paper form.

The activity aims to provide families with the National ID, which help streamline access to government services, financial assistance, and other social protection programs.

With the assistance of DSWD Tanauan, and the support and coordination of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Tanauan, and the Local Civil Registrar Office (LCRO) the target beneficiaries were pre-identified and scheduled for registration to ensure a smooth and organized process. The PSA Leyte registration team was deployed on site to accommodate participants efficiently.

This event forms part of the national strategy to promote inclusivity by prioritizing the registration of vulnerable sectors, including low-income households under the 4Ps program.