National ID for every
Juan:
4Ps
beneficiaries in Tanauan, Leyte registered through PSA-DSWD
partnership
By
PSA Leyte
October 6, 2025
TANAUAN, Leyte – In
line with the continuing efforts to make the National Identification
System more accessible to all Filipinos, the Philippine Statistics
Authority (PSA) Leyte, in partnership with the Department of Social
Welfare and Development (DSWD), conducted a Registration activity
for 4Ps beneficiaries in Tanauan Municipal Hall.
This collaborative
initiative successfully registered 140 beneficiaries of Pantawid
Pamilyang Pilipino Program 4Ps, 9 registered for updating, and 26
issuances of National ID in paper form.
The activity aims to
provide families with the National ID, which help streamline access
to government services, financial assistance, and other social
protection programs.
With the assistance of
DSWD Tanauan, and the support and coordination of the Local
Government Unit (LGU) of Tanauan, and the Local Civil Registrar
Office (LCRO) the target beneficiaries were pre-identified and
scheduled for registration to ensure a smooth and organized process.
The PSA Leyte registration team was deployed on site to accommodate
participants efficiently.
This event forms part of
the national strategy to promote inclusivity by prioritizing the
registration of vulnerable sectors, including low-income households
under the 4Ps program.
Furthermore, PSA Leyte
encourages all unregistered individuals to visit the nearest
registration center and take part in this important National
initiative.