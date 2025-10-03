BRAP mobile civil registrations:
Continuing efforts to
register unregistered births in the province of Leyte
By
PSA Leyte
October 3, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
PSA Leyte Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) Team through
its Birth Registration Coordinators (BRCs), joined the Local
Government Unit (LGU) of Alangalang, Leyte, through the headship of
Hon. Mayor Lovell Anne M. Yu-Castro, and its Local Civil Registry
Office (LCRO) headed by OIC-Municipal Civil Registrar Nelisa R.
Catindoy, together with the legal team of Board Member of the 1st
District of Leyte, Atty. Ronnan Christian M. Reposar, in the conduct
of the Mobile Civil Registration in Brgy. Bugho, Alangalang, Leyte,
last 29-30 September 2025, as one of the services offered during the
Munisipyo ha Barangay spearheaded by the LGU.
The BRCs assisted the LCRO
in the screening of attachments, and preparation of the Certificates
of Live Birth (COLBs) of the identified individuals whose births are
not yet registered, while Atty. Reposar and his team were the ones
preparing and/or notarizing for free, the needed Affidavits anent
the delayed registration of birth of the potential registrants. A
total of 64 COLBs for local and Out-of-Town registration were
prepared during the two-day mobile registration. Subsequently, once
the required posting period lapses and/or the birth records are
already registered with the respective LCROs, the same will be
forwarded to the BRCs for electronic endorsement and eventual
provision of the first free copies of the late registrants’ COLBs in
Security Paper (SecPa).
This second semester of
2025, the PSA Leyte has already joined to a total of seven (7)
Mobile Civil Registrations spearheaded by the LGUs of Calubian,
Matag-ob, and San Isidro, through their respective LCROs, with more
to conduct and assist to towards the end of the year.
As of 01 October 2025,
there are already 8,224 late registrations in the Province of Leyte
made possible through BRAP, and the efforts of the LGUs in the
Province, through their respective LCROs, proactive partners in
government service, and the PSA Leyte BRAP Team. More records are
expected to be late registered as the Team is untiringly
facilitating local registrations/endorsements, and Out-of-Town
Applications for Delayed Registration of Birth, on top of efforts to
encourage more the LGUs and LCROs to continue supporting and taking
advantage of the program, which in turn, assist and provide the
public, their basic yet most pertinent proof of personality.