BRAP mobile civil registrations :

Continuing efforts to register unregistered births in the province of Leyte

By PSA Leyte

October 3, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The PSA Leyte Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) Team through its Birth Registration Coordinators (BRCs), joined the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Alangalang, Leyte, through the headship of Hon. Mayor Lovell Anne M. Yu-Castro, and its Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) headed by OIC-Municipal Civil Registrar Nelisa R. Catindoy, together with the legal team of Board Member of the 1st District of Leyte, Atty. Ronnan Christian M. Reposar, in the conduct of the Mobile Civil Registration in Brgy. Bugho, Alangalang, Leyte, last 29-30 September 2025, as one of the services offered during the Munisipyo ha Barangay spearheaded by the LGU.

The BRCs assisted the LCRO in the screening of attachments, and preparation of the Certificates of Live Birth (COLBs) of the identified individuals whose births are not yet registered, while Atty. Reposar and his team were the ones preparing and/or notarizing for free, the needed Affidavits anent the delayed registration of birth of the potential registrants. A total of 64 COLBs for local and Out-of-Town registration were prepared during the two-day mobile registration. Subsequently, once the required posting period lapses and/or the birth records are already registered with the respective LCROs, the same will be forwarded to the BRCs for electronic endorsement and eventual provision of the first free copies of the late registrants’ COLBs in Security Paper (SecPa).

This second semester of 2025, the PSA Leyte has already joined to a total of seven (7) Mobile Civil Registrations spearheaded by the LGUs of Calubian, Matag-ob, and San Isidro, through their respective LCROs, with more to conduct and assist to towards the end of the year.