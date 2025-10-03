House endorses 2026 DMW
budget, eyes more fund for NMP’s modernization
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
October 3, 2025
QUEZON CITY – The
FY 2026 proposed budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)
will now move to the next deliberation phase after scrutiny in the
House of Representatives on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
Under the DMW’s budget
next year, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) will receive an
allocation of P407.578-million, reflecting a significant increase of
78 percent from its P228.402 million approved budget for the current
year.
As part of its multi-year
modernization plan, the bulk of NMP’s budget next year will fund the
upgrading of the facilities within its training complex in Tacloban
City, particularly its two dormitory buildings and construction of
another training pool.
During the budget hearing,
Representatives Sarah Elago of Gabriela and Raul Daza of Northern
Samar 1st District manifested support for NMP and pushed for the
agency’s full modernization as the only state-run maritime training
and research institution in the country.
At present, it offers a
total of 56 maritime training courses both mandatory and
non-mandatory. Of these, NMP already developed 22 out of 40
Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW)
courses prescribed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO),
where 21 are currently offered, with one additional course set to be
opened upon accreditation by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).
NMP Executive Director
Victor Del Rosario underscored that prevailing challenge lies in
addressing the critical gaps in training equipment and facilities
necessary to develop and offer the remaining mandatory courses. In
response, he emphasized that NMP already taken significant strides
in modernizing its facilities and resources.
In 2024, the agency
secured P52-million for the acquisition of state-of-the-art
simulators, including the Full Mission Bridge Simulator, the Liquid
Cargo Handling Simulator, and an upgrading of the Engine Room
Simulator to its latest software version.
For the current year, an
additional Php63-million has been allocated for the procurement of
specialized training equipment and facility improvements. This is
over and above the ongoing infrastructure projects under the
Department of Public Works and Highways, which cover road network
improvements and the rehabilitation of NMP’s multipurpose gymnasium,
as well as its school and training buildings.
Looking ahead for the next
fiscal year, NMP seeks additional funding on top of the endorsed
budget under DMW. This includes the proposed P46.24-million for the
acquisition of various maritime training equipment and
P125.6-million construction of a two-story training building with
roof deck.
Such investments are vital
to ensure compliance with MARINA’s one-to-one trainee-to-equipment
ratio and to enable NMP to fully develop and deliver all 40 STCW-mandated
courses.
In support of these
initiatives, House Majority Floor Leader Representative Sandro
Marcos, committed to assist DMW-NMP in advancing its developmental
plans.
As the country’s premier
government maritime training and research institution, NMP reaffirms
its commitment to develop and offer all 40 STCW mandatory courses by
2027, thereby ensuring that the Philippines sustain its position as
the world’s leading source of competent and highly skilled
seafarers.
Del Rosario likewise
joined top officials of DMW led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac
during the budget hearing, alongside Representative Johanne Monich
G. Bautista of TRABAHO Partylist, who served as the House Budget
Sponsor.