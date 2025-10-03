House endorses 2026 DMW budget, eyes more fund for NMP’s modernization

By National Maritime Polytechnic

October 3, 2025

QUEZON CITY – The FY 2026 proposed budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will now move to the next deliberation phase after scrutiny in the House of Representatives on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Under the DMW’s budget next year, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) will receive an allocation of P407.578-million, reflecting a significant increase of 78 percent from its P228.402 million approved budget for the current year.

As part of its multi-year modernization plan, the bulk of NMP’s budget next year will fund the upgrading of the facilities within its training complex in Tacloban City, particularly its two dormitory buildings and construction of another training pool.

During the budget hearing, Representatives Sarah Elago of Gabriela and Raul Daza of Northern Samar 1st District manifested support for NMP and pushed for the agency’s full modernization as the only state-run maritime training and research institution in the country.

At present, it offers a total of 56 maritime training courses both mandatory and non-mandatory. Of these, NMP already developed 22 out of 40 Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses prescribed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where 21 are currently offered, with one additional course set to be opened upon accreditation by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario underscored that prevailing challenge lies in addressing the critical gaps in training equipment and facilities necessary to develop and offer the remaining mandatory courses. In response, he emphasized that NMP already taken significant strides in modernizing its facilities and resources.

In 2024, the agency secured P52-million for the acquisition of state-of-the-art simulators, including the Full Mission Bridge Simulator, the Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator, and an upgrading of the Engine Room Simulator to its latest software version.

For the current year, an additional Php63-million has been allocated for the procurement of specialized training equipment and facility improvements. This is over and above the ongoing infrastructure projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways, which cover road network improvements and the rehabilitation of NMP’s multipurpose gymnasium, as well as its school and training buildings.

Looking ahead for the next fiscal year, NMP seeks additional funding on top of the endorsed budget under DMW. This includes the proposed P46.24-million for the acquisition of various maritime training equipment and P125.6-million construction of a two-story training building with roof deck.

Such investments are vital to ensure compliance with MARINA’s one-to-one trainee-to-equipment ratio and to enable NMP to fully develop and deliver all 40 STCW-mandated courses.

In support of these initiatives, House Majority Floor Leader Representative Sandro Marcos, committed to assist DMW-NMP in advancing its developmental plans.

As the country’s premier government maritime training and research institution, NMP reaffirms its commitment to develop and offer all 40 STCW mandatory courses by 2027, thereby ensuring that the Philippines sustain its position as the world’s leading source of competent and highly skilled seafarers.