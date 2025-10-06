FCTC’s failure to
uphold harm reduction risks global public health
Via
GLOBE NEWSWIRE
October 6, 2025
MANILA – The
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA)
has serious concerns over how The World Health Organization’s
Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) defines tobacco
control as including harm reduction, yet the current COP11 agenda
dangerously ignores this core principle.
Article 1(d) explicitly
identifies harm reduction as part of tobacco control, but the draft
decision under Article 2.1 makes no mention of it. Instead,
forward-looking measures risk locking Parties into restrictive
approaches that overlook the right of nations to adopt harm
reduction strategies, including access to safer nicotine products.
This omission contradicts
the FCTC’s mandate and the proven experiences of countries like New
Zealand, Sweden, the UK, and Canada. Pragmatic regulation of
innovative nicotine products in these countries has accelerated
smoking declines and saved lives. Independent reviews, including
from the Cochrane Collaboration and Public Health England, have
repeatedly confirmed the effectiveness of harm reduction in reducing
smoking-related harm.
Rather than acknowledging
this evidence, Agenda Item 4.5 dismisses harm reduction as an
“industry narrative.” This framing erases decades of scientific
research and ignores the reality that millions have successfully
transitioned away from smoking through safer alternatives. It also
denies Parties the opportunity to share national success stories at
COP11.
CAPHRA Executive
Coordinator Nancy Loucas said: “The FCTC cannot ignore its own
definition of tobacco control. Harm reduction is not an industry
ploy, it is a proven, life-saving strategy. By dismissing it, the
COP risks undermining global progress and betraying the very people
it is meant to protect.”
CAPHRA is urging Parties
to correct this imbalance by tabling an agenda item that fully
recognizes harm reduction as a legitimate tobacco control tool. If
the FCTC continues to selectively apply its own principles, it risks
eroding trust and credibility, while millions of smokers worldwide
remain denied access to safer alternatives.
Read the
entire white paper here