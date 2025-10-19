CTGs high-powered
firearms, ammunition recovered in San Jorge, Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 19, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City
– The troops of the 3rd Infantry
(Regardless of What) Battalion, under the operational control of the
8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, recovered one M16 rifle, one
M1903 rifle, one M1917 rifle, one M76 rifle grenade, one improvised
explosive device (IED), two improvised hand grenades, and ammunition
contained in an arms cache buried in the hinterlands of Barangay
Puhagan, San Jorge, Samar, on October 18, 2025.
The discovery of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) arms cache
transpired following persistent reports from the residents of hidden
firearms believed to have been owned by the Squad 2, Yakal Platoon,
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee.
Lieutenant Colonel Marx Luther Rosario, Acting Battalion Commander
of the 3IB, commended the community, highlighting the residents’
cooperation in the success of the operation.
“This cooperation of the residents proves that communities abhor
violence that the CTG insists on doing, to disrupt peace and
development in San Jorge,” Lt. Col. Rosario said.
Meanwhile, Brigadier General Arlino L. Sendaydiego, Commander, 801st
Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade, underscored the importance of
sustained sound community relations and coordinations that fortified
military efforts on the ground.
“The communities’ firm rejection of the CTG’s twisted ideals are
evident in all of our successful operation, a clear sign that people
are no longer swayed by the lies and deceptions of the enemy,” said
Brig. Gen. Sendaydiego.
Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized
that achieving lasting peace requires unity among all sectors of
society.
“Addressing insurgency is not the sole responsibility of the
soldiers. Lasting peace can only be achieved when everyone takes
part in nation-building. I urge everyone to continue supporting our
peace efforts, so we can finally put an end to insurgency and bring
genuine progress to our communities,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.
The 8ID, through its line units, continues to secure and sustain
Eastern Visayas. Moreover, 8ID also reiterates its call for the
remaining CTG members to avail themselves of government programs
that support their return to mainstream society.