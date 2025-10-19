CTGs high-powered firearms, ammunition recovered in San Jorge, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 19, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 3rd Infantry (Regardless of What) Battalion, under the operational control of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, recovered one M16 rifle, one M1903 rifle, one M1917 rifle, one M76 rifle grenade, one improvised explosive device (IED), two improvised hand grenades, and ammunition contained in an arms cache buried in the hinterlands of Barangay Puhagan, San Jorge, Samar, on October 18, 2025.

The discovery of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) arms cache transpired following persistent reports from the residents of hidden firearms believed to have been owned by the Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Lieutenant Colonel Marx Luther Rosario, Acting Battalion Commander of the 3IB, commended the community, highlighting the residents’ cooperation in the success of the operation.

“This cooperation of the residents proves that communities abhor violence that the CTG insists on doing, to disrupt peace and development in San Jorge,” Lt. Col. Rosario said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Arlino L. Sendaydiego, Commander, 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade, underscored the importance of sustained sound community relations and coordinations that fortified military efforts on the ground.

“The communities’ firm rejection of the CTG’s twisted ideals are evident in all of our successful operation, a clear sign that people are no longer swayed by the lies and deceptions of the enemy,” said Brig. Gen. Sendaydiego.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized that achieving lasting peace requires unity among all sectors of society.

“Addressing insurgency is not the sole responsibility of the soldiers. Lasting peace can only be achieved when everyone takes part in nation-building. I urge everyone to continue supporting our peace efforts, so we can finally put an end to insurgency and bring genuine progress to our communities,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.