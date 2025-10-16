E. Visayas earns best actress nomination in PelikulAgraryo



Faith Baldago of Eastern Samar State University named best actress during the PelikulAgraryo Eastern Visayas Regional Short Film Festival. (DAR-8 photo)

Press Release

October 16, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – Eastern Visayas’ raw talent, Faith Baldago, earned a nomination for best actress at the recently concluded PelikulAgraryo: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Central Film Festival.

Though she failed to bag the award, Baldago’s nomination, under the agrarian reform beneficiaries organization (ARBO) category, was already enough for DAR Eastern Visayas to celebrate. The award went to Daizelle Nicole Diaz, for “Ang Pagtililipon sang mga Damgo” produced by student-filmmakers from Central Philippine University in Western Visayas.

Baldago was nominated for her role in the short film “Lubi han Kinabuhi” produced by students from Eastern Samar State University in Borongan City, along with five other nominees from Ilocos, Western Visayas, Central Luzon, Central Visayas and MIMAROPA regions.

The national awarding ceremony held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday, October 6 this year, was attended by the PelikulAgraryo regional winners for the best films for both ARBO and agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) categories.

Baldago, unable to attend the said event, said that, she was surprised, grateful and overwhelmed when told by her team of her nomination. To be recognized and nominated is already a huge honor for me, she stressed.

During the Pelikulagraryo Eastern Visayas Regional Short Film Festival held in July this year in Tacloban City, “Lubi han Kinabuhi” was named best film under the ARBO category, while Baldago was awarded best actress.

“Lubi han Kinabuhi” together with “Bunot,” adjudged best film under the ARB category, produced by students from Visayas state University in Baybay City, Leyte, were this region’s official entries to the national competition.

PelikulAgraryo is a short film festival, organized by DAR, showcasing true to life stories of ARBs, particularly recipients of individual land titles generated under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, and ARBOs, whose lives were changed through the government’s agrarian reform program. These films are produced by college students from various state universities and colleges (SUCs) from across the country.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III disclosed “Ang pakay ng Pelikulagraryo ay mahikayat ang mga kabataan na magkahilig sa pagsasaka. Magtanin at mag-alaga ng hayop upang nakakasigurado tayo sa food security program ng ating bansa. Sana mangyari yan.”

“Sa pamamagitan ng pelikulagraryo, namumulat ang mga mata ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng ating mga kabataan. Salamat dahil nakilahok kayo. Salamat dahil tumutulong kayo sa programa ng DAR. I would like to say that you are the new heroes. Mga bagong bayani din kayo, kayong mga kabataan,” said Estrella as he addressed the student filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary for External Affairs and Communications Operations Office and Project SPLIT National Technical Adviser for Strategic Communications and Media Support, Jose Jenil Demorito, the brain behind this project, announced, as he closed PelikulAgraryo 2025, that the said film festival will continue next year with the go signal already of the secretary.