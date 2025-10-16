E. Visayas earns best
actress nomination in PelikulAgraryo
|
Faith
Baldago of Eastern Samar State University named best actress
during the PelikulAgraryo Eastern Visayas Regional Short
Film Festival. (DAR-8 photo)
Press Release
October 16, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas’ raw talent, Faith Baldago, earned a nomination for
best actress at the recently concluded PelikulAgraryo: The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Central Film Festival.
Though she failed to bag
the award, Baldago’s nomination, under the agrarian reform
beneficiaries organization (ARBO) category, was already enough for
DAR Eastern Visayas to celebrate. The award went to Daizelle Nicole
Diaz, for “Ang Pagtililipon sang mga Damgo” produced by
student-filmmakers from Central Philippine University in Western
Visayas.
Baldago was nominated for
her role in the short film “Lubi han Kinabuhi” produced by students
from Eastern Samar State University in Borongan City, along with
five other nominees from Ilocos, Western Visayas, Central Luzon,
Central Visayas and MIMAROPA regions.
The national awarding
ceremony held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday,
October 6 this year, was attended by the PelikulAgraryo regional
winners for the best films for both ARBO and agrarian reform
beneficiary (ARB) categories.
Baldago, unable to attend
the said event, said that, she was surprised, grateful and
overwhelmed when told by her team of her nomination. To be
recognized and nominated is already a huge honor for me, she
stressed.
During the Pelikulagraryo
Eastern Visayas Regional Short Film Festival held in July this year
in Tacloban City, “Lubi han Kinabuhi” was named best film under the
ARBO category, while Baldago was awarded best actress.
“Lubi han Kinabuhi”
together with “Bunot,” adjudged best film under the ARB category,
produced by students from Visayas state University in Baybay City,
Leyte, were this region’s official entries to the national
competition.
PelikulAgraryo is a short
film festival, organized by DAR, showcasing true to life stories of
ARBs, particularly recipients of individual land titles generated
under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) Project, and ARBOs, whose lives were changed through the
government’s agrarian reform program. These films are produced by
college students from various state universities and colleges (SUCs)
from across the country.
Agrarian Reform Secretary
Conrado Estrella III disclosed “Ang pakay ng Pelikulagraryo ay
mahikayat ang mga kabataan na magkahilig sa pagsasaka. Magtanin at
mag-alaga ng hayop upang nakakasigurado tayo sa food security
program ng ating bansa. Sana mangyari yan.”
“Sa pamamagitan ng
pelikulagraryo, namumulat ang mga mata ng ating mga kababayan, lalo
na ng ating mga kabataan. Salamat dahil nakilahok kayo. Salamat
dahil tumutulong kayo sa programa ng DAR. I would like to say that
you are the new heroes. Mga bagong bayani din kayo, kayong mga
kabataan,” said Estrella as he addressed the student filmmakers.
Meanwhile, Assistant
Secretary for External Affairs and Communications Operations Office
and Project SPLIT National Technical Adviser for Strategic
Communications and Media Support, Jose Jenil Demorito, the brain
behind this project, announced, as he closed PelikulAgraryo 2025,
that the said film festival will continue next year with the go
signal already of the secretary.
|
Student-filmmakers
from the Visayas State University and Eastern Samar State
Unversity attend PelikulAgraryo: The Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) Central Film Festival in Quezon City with DAR
Eastern Visayas officials. (DAR-8 photo)