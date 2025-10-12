Disgruntled CTG leader disclosed location of major arms cache to 8ID troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 12, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division seized an M60 machine gun, one M14 rifle, and two M16 rifles from an arms cache after a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) leader voluntarily revealed the location of the hidden weapons in Barangay Caranas, Motiong, Samar, on October 8, 2025.

The former rebel who led the troops to the location of the arms cache previously served as the political guide of the Squad 1, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, and was captured during the last September 13, 2025 operation in Barangay Concepcion, Paranas, Samar.

Accordingly, he revealed that they were forced to conduct ambuscades without adequate food and even threatened by their leaders when requesting rest. Due to loss of mass support for the armed movement, the CTG penetrate into communities, exploit, and coerce farmers to surrender their crops to sustain their survival. He said these hardships, combined with the CTG’s broken promises and lies made him realize the futility of fighting the government. This led him to seek government protection and be with his family.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended troops’ professionalism. “This operation reflects the resolve and discipline of our soldiers and the willingness of those exploited by the CTG to choose a different path,” Maj. Gen. Orio said. “The weapons seized today signifies declining threats to our communities and more opportunities for lasting peace. We are committed not only to neutralize violence, but to also restore hope for those who were deprived of it,” he added.

Meanwhile, 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego, emphasized the vitality of putting an end to insurgency and said that the 801st Brigade remained steadfast in its mission in safeguarding its areas of operation. “Our resolve in ending the decades of abuses inflicted by the CTG is true and unyielding. We assure the people that we will not rest until every last remnant of insurgency is laid to rest,” he articulated.

Moreover, 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A. Inocencio, hailed his troops’ tactical prowess in delivering the unit’s mission to end local insurgency in the battalion’s area of operation. “The 46IB will not show mercy to those who refuse to cooperate and surrender to the government. These people corrupt the government’s peace and development efforts for the Province of Samar, and we shall likewise respond to them accordingly,” Lt. Col. Inocencio expressed.