Disgruntled CTG leader
disclosed location of major arms cache to 8ID troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 12, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division seized an M60
machine gun, one M14 rifle, and two M16 rifles from an arms cache
after a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) leader voluntarily revealed
the location of the hidden weapons in Barangay Caranas, Motiong,
Samar, on October 8, 2025.
The former rebel who led
the troops to the location of the arms cache previously served as
the political guide of the Squad 1, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional
Committee (SRC) Browser, and was captured during the last September
13, 2025 operation in Barangay Concepcion, Paranas, Samar.
Accordingly, he revealed
that they were forced to conduct ambuscades without adequate food
and even threatened by their leaders when requesting rest. Due to
loss of mass support for the armed movement, the CTG penetrate into
communities, exploit, and coerce farmers to surrender their crops to
sustain their survival. He said these hardships, combined with the
CTG’s broken promises and lies made him realize the futility of
fighting the government. This led him to seek government protection
and be with his family.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended troops’ professionalism. “This
operation reflects the resolve and discipline of our soldiers and
the willingness of those exploited by the CTG to choose a different
path,” Maj. Gen. Orio said. “The weapons seized today signifies
declining threats to our communities and more opportunities for
lasting peace. We are committed not only to neutralize violence, but
to also restore hope for those who were deprived of it,” he added.
Meanwhile, 801st Infantry
(Bantay at Gabay) Brigade Commander, Colonel Arlino L. Sendaydiego,
emphasized the vitality of putting an end to insurgency and said
that the 801st Brigade remained steadfast in its mission in
safeguarding its areas of operation. “Our resolve in ending the
decades of abuses inflicted by the CTG is true and unyielding. We
assure the people that we will not rest until every last remnant of
insurgency is laid to rest,” he articulated.
Moreover, 46th Infantry
(Peacemakers) Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin A.
Inocencio, hailed his troops’ tactical prowess in delivering the
unit’s mission to end local insurgency in the battalion’s area of
operation. “The 46IB will not show mercy to those who refuse to
cooperate and surrender to the government. These people corrupt the
government’s peace and development efforts for the Province of Samar,
and we shall likewise respond to them accordingly,” Lt. Col.
Inocencio expressed.
The 8ID reiterates its
call for remaining CTG members to lay down arms and return to the
fold of the law. The government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (ECLIP) remains open to those who surrender,
offering holistic reintegration support for former rebels.