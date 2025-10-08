NMP trains 19,550 active, aspiring seafarers from Jan-Sept 2025

By National Maritime Polytechnic

October 8, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has already trained 19,550 active and aspiring seafarers for the first three quarters of the 2025.

This represents 98 percent of the 19,851 total number of enrollees both in NMP Tacloban and Manila Liaison Office from January to September, nearly exceeding the 19,652 successful trainees reported for the entire CY 2024, indicating a sustained training performance.

“This is a manifestation of NMP’s unwavering dedication in upholding its mandate to produce globally-competitive Filipino seafarers. We will continue to enhance our training capacities to meet international standards and sustain the country’s position as the world’s leading supplier of maritime professionals,” said Victor Del Rosario, NMP Executive Director.

Since the pandemic, the state-run maritime institution has seen a significant increase in the number of enrollees, serving a total of 34,374 successful trainees in 2023 and 2024 alone.

This figure is substantially higher than the combined enrollment of 28,674 trainees recorded over the entire three-year period from 2020 to 2022, which was constrained by Covid-19 restrictions.

At present, NMP offers a total of 56 maritime training courses both mandatory and non-mandatory which includes deck courses, engine courses, specialized courses, professional development courses, and safety, security, and medical courses.

In the country, there are 91 MARINA-accredited maritime training institutions (MTIs) as of August 2025 and NMP stands out as the only government-owned and operated that offers subsidized quality training, with 32 of its courses available for free.