NMP trains 19,550
active, aspiring seafarers from Jan-Sept 2025
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
October 8, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has already trained 19,550
active and aspiring seafarers for the first three quarters of the
2025.
This represents 98 percent
of the 19,851 total number of enrollees both in NMP Tacloban and
Manila Liaison Office from January to September, nearly exceeding
the 19,652 successful trainees reported for the entire CY 2024,
indicating a sustained training performance.
“This is a manifestation
of NMP’s unwavering dedication in upholding its mandate to produce
globally-competitive Filipino seafarers. We will continue to enhance
our training capacities to meet international standards and sustain
the country’s position as the world’s leading supplier of maritime
professionals,” said Victor Del Rosario, NMP Executive Director.
Since the pandemic, the
state-run maritime institution has seen a significant increase in
the number of enrollees, serving a total of 34,374 successful
trainees in 2023 and 2024 alone.
This figure is
substantially higher than the combined enrollment of 28,674 trainees
recorded over the entire three-year period from 2020 to 2022, which
was constrained by Covid-19 restrictions.
At present, NMP offers a
total of 56 maritime training courses both mandatory and
non-mandatory which includes deck courses, engine courses,
specialized courses, professional development courses, and safety,
security, and medical courses.
In the country, there are
91 MARINA-accredited maritime training institutions (MTIs) as of
August 2025 and NMP stands out as the only government-owned and
operated that offers subsidized quality training, with 32 of its
courses available for free.
To date, NMP has trained a
total of 464,434 aspiring and active Filipino seafarers since its
training operations in 1983.