Troops clash with CTG members in Leyte; firearm and ammunition recovered

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 16, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army engaged remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Caraye, Javier, Leyte, early morning of October 15, 2025.

The encounter ensued when government troops conducting focused military operations encountered remnants of the dismantled Island Committee LEVOX of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). The firefight lasted for several minutes, resulting in the recovery of one garand rifle, several rounds of ammunition and personal belongings.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, underscored the Army’s unwavering resolve.

“We stand firm in our mission to put an end to the remaining threats of the CTG. Our operations will continue hand in hand with local governments and the people of Eastern Visayas until peace, stability, and genuine progress are fully achieved,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.

Colonel Rico Amaro, Acting Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to sustain decisive operations.

“We will not stop our decisive operations until every remaining CTG member is captured or has surrendered. Our troops will continue to pursue them relentlessly to ensure that communities can live free from fear and violence,” Col. Amaro affirmed.

Lieutenant Colonel Esmeraldo Sumalinog, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry Battalion said that the operation aimed to safeguard residents from possible CTG harassment and threats.

“We are thankful to the residents who continue to trust and cooperate with us. Peace is only possible when the community and the Army work hand in hand,” said Lt. Col. Sumalinog.