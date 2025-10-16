Troops clash with CTG
members in Leyte; firearm and ammunition recovered
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 16, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division,
Philippine Army engaged remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
in Barangay Caraye, Javier, Leyte, early morning of October 15,
2025.
The encounter ensued when
government troops conducting focused military operations encountered
remnants of the dismantled Island Committee LEVOX of the Eastern
Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). The firefight lasted for
several minutes, resulting in the recovery of one garand rifle,
several rounds of ammunition and personal belongings.
Major General Adonis Ariel
Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, underscored the Army’s
unwavering resolve.
“We stand firm in our
mission to put an end to the remaining threats of the CTG. Our
operations will continue hand in hand with local governments and the
people of Eastern Visayas until peace, stability, and genuine
progress are fully achieved,” Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.
Colonel Rico Amaro, Acting
Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, reaffirmed the Army’s
commitment to sustain decisive operations.
“We will not stop our
decisive operations until every remaining CTG member is captured or
has surrendered. Our troops will continue to pursue them
relentlessly to ensure that communities can live free from fear and
violence,” Col. Amaro affirmed.
Lieutenant Colonel
Esmeraldo Sumalinog, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry
Battalion said that the operation aimed to safeguard residents from
possible CTG harassment and threats.
“We are thankful to the
residents who continue to trust and cooperate with us. Peace is only
possible when the community and the Army work hand in hand,” said
Lt. Col. Sumalinog.
Meanwhile, the 8ID
continuously encourage remaining CTG members to avail themselves of
the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) and
other government initiatives. These programs will help them start
anew and become active partners in promoting peace and development
in their communities.