2025 National Identification (NID) and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Summit

By PSA Leyte

October 17, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte successfully conducted the 2025 National Identification System (NID) and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Summit on October 7 at Hotel Alejandro, Tacloban City. This important event brought together local stakeholders, partner agencies, and Civil registration officers to strengthen the implementation of the NID system and enhance CRVS practices in the region.

The summit was officially opened by Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, Chief Statistical Specialist of PSA Leyte, with a message emphasizing the importance of collaboration in delivering accurate and secure identity and civil registration services.

Resource person Marife R. Molon Registration Officer III of PSA RSSO VIII discussed about the updates on the National ID System, NID acceptance, salient features of RA 11055, and authentication services, while Rodolfo R. Novillo, Jr. Registration Officer II of PSA Leyte discussed about the Latest Issuances on the National Identification System focused on new guidelines and updates relevant to National ID registration. Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola tackled digital transformation in civil registration systems by engaging and advancing Civil Registration through eCRVS and lastly Joselito C. Jornales Admin Officer IV of PSA RSSO VIII provided insights on identifying fraudulent civil registry documents through his topic Examining PSA-issued CRDs to Detect Fake or Altered Documents.

An engaging Open Forum followed, moderated by Thelma B. Bibera, Municipal Civil Registrar of Bato, Leyte, where participants actively shared their insights and concerns.

The event concluded with heartfelt Closing Remarks by Noel V. Managbanag, President of LCRPA Inc. and City Civil Registrar of Baybay City, Leyte, who encouraged stronger partnerships between PSA and local CRVS stakeholders.