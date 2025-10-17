2025 National
Identification (NID) and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS)
Summit
By
PSA Leyte
October 17, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte successfully conducted
the 2025 National Identification System (NID) and Civil Registration
and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Summit on October 7 at Hotel Alejandro,
Tacloban City. This important event brought together local
stakeholders, partner agencies, and Civil registration officers to
strengthen the implementation of the NID system and enhance CRVS
practices in the region.
The summit was officially
opened by Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, Chief Statistical Specialist of
PSA Leyte, with a message emphasizing the importance of
collaboration in delivering accurate and secure identity and civil
registration services.
Resource person Marife R.
Molon Registration Officer III of PSA RSSO VIII discussed about the
updates on the National ID System, NID acceptance, salient features
of RA 11055, and authentication services, while Rodolfo R. Novillo,
Jr. Registration Officer II of PSA Leyte discussed about the Latest
Issuances on the National Identification System focused on new
guidelines and updates relevant to National ID registration. Sheryl
Ann A. Jamisola tackled digital transformation in civil registration
systems by engaging and advancing Civil Registration through eCRVS
and lastly Joselito C. Jornales Admin Officer IV of PSA RSSO VIII
provided insights on identifying fraudulent civil registry documents
through his topic Examining PSA-issued CRDs to Detect Fake or
Altered Documents.
An engaging Open Forum
followed, moderated by Thelma B. Bibera, Municipal Civil Registrar
of Bato, Leyte, where participants actively shared their insights
and concerns.
The event concluded with
heartfelt Closing Remarks by Noel V. Managbanag, President of LCRPA
Inc. and City Civil Registrar of Baybay City, Leyte, who encouraged
stronger partnerships between PSA and local CRVS stakeholders.
This initiative is part of
PSA Leyte’s ongoing commitment to promote public awareness,
strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and ensure every Filipino’s
access to a legal identity through improved CRVS and NID services.