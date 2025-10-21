BENTE Productions participates in the Asian Contents and Film Market 2025



BENTE Productions spearheaded by its President Marilyn Manila (leftmost) brought stories from the microfinance community to the Asian Contents and Film Market in Busan, South Korea.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

October 21, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – From September 19 to 23, 2025, BENTE Productions Inc., the multimedia company of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), took part in the Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM), held alongside the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) at the BEXCO Exhibition Center II in Busan, South Korea.

BENTE Productions President Marilyn Manila expresses her excitement towards the films, saying, “It is not just the films that we brought, but the stories of change, stories of our communities that show courage and triumph despite challenges.”

“The opportunity to participate in this event is not just for our institution but for all Filipinos whose voices we strive to amplify. This recognition gives us the strength to continue creating meaningful stories of love and hope. For our community and partners, this is our shared success,” she added.

BENTE Productions’ participation in the ACFM also served as an opportunity to connect with several international streaming platforms to explore the possibility of showcasing the Filipino films to a global audience.

A Major Debut for BENTE Productions

BENTE Productions made a market debut as one of the Filipino production outfits featured by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in the ACFM. It serves as an essential opportunity to feature stories about the communities and share them with a broader audience.

Established on July 19, 2025, the institution focuses on producing meaningful films and stories inspired by the real-life experiences of microfinance communities. Its mission aims to spark inspiration to fight against poverty while promoting local talent in the film industry.

The institution’s first full-length film, I Remember You, was released this year and has received positive feedback from audiences for its storyline and the talent of community members.