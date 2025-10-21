BENTE Productions
participates in the Asian Contents and Film Market 2025
|
BENTE
Productions spearheaded by its President Marilyn Manila
(leftmost) brought stories from the microfinance community
to the Asian Contents and Film Market in Busan, South Korea.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
October 21, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
From September 19 to 23, 2025, BENTE Productions Inc., the
multimedia company of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD
MRI), took part in the Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM), held
alongside the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) at the
BEXCO Exhibition Center II in Busan, South Korea.
BENTE Productions
President Marilyn Manila expresses her excitement towards the films,
saying, “It is not just the films that we brought, but the stories
of change, stories of our communities that show courage and triumph
despite challenges.”
“The opportunity to
participate in this event is not just for our institution but for
all Filipinos whose voices we strive to amplify. This recognition
gives us the strength to continue creating meaningful stories of
love and hope. For our community and partners, this is our shared
success,” she added.
BENTE Productions’
participation in the ACFM also served as an opportunity to connect
with several international streaming platforms to explore the
possibility of showcasing the Filipino films to a global audience.
A Major Debut for BENTE
Productions
BENTE Productions made a
market debut as one of the Filipino production outfits featured by
the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in the ACFM.
It serves as an essential opportunity to feature stories about the
communities and share them with a broader audience.
Established on July 19,
2025, the institution focuses on producing meaningful films and
stories inspired by the real-life experiences of microfinance
communities. Its mission aims to spark inspiration to fight against
poverty while promoting local talent in the film industry.
The institution’s first
full-length film, I Remember You, was released this year and has
received positive feedback from audiences for its storyline and the
talent of community members.
For BENTE Productions,
participating in BIFF and ACFM 2025 is more than just recognition;
it is a significant step towards the global stage.