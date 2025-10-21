CARD MRI conducts media tour in Oriental Mindoro



Media practitioners from Laguna, Quezon, Batangas, Mindoro, and Cavite participated in the Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for Media held in Oriental Mindoro on September 24 to 26, 2025.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

October 21, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) concluded the final leg of its 2025 Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for Media in Oriental Mindoro, held from September 24 to 26, 2025. This event was designed to give media practitioners a deeper understanding of CARD MRI’s operations and its commitment to eradicate poverty.

“The role of the media in disseminating information about microfinance is crucial. Their influence is essential in extending the reach of our products and services, expanding our impact, and serving even more clients,” CARD MRI Publishing House President Ms. Marilyn Manila stated.

A total of 15 media practitioners from Batangas, Mindoro, Laguna, Quezon, and Cavite participated in the event. Among them were Dyaryo Veritas Assistant Editor Marlon Alexander Luistro, Radyo Natin Calapan General Manager Glady Mabini, Radyo Natin Bongabong Production Director Adonis Rene Soratorio, Radyo Natin Pinamalayan Disc Jockey Arsept Sanchez, Radyo Natin Roxas Station Manager Ricky Gusi, Maxx FM Station Manager Anndee Christian Tumulak, Southern Tagalog Herald Managing Editor Aura Flores, Ronda Balita Publisher Joel Cabactulan, ANDAMYO CALABARZON Publication Editor-in-Chief Elvin Quizon, Kalahi FM Station Manager Hancy Mayoralgo, ANDAMYO CALABARZON Publication Publisher Ma Lourdes Zoleta, Operation Expose Representative Webster Paginag, Wednesday Chronicle Representative Heidelita Paginag, Sparkle News Editor-in-Chief Margie Bautista, and Straight News Publishing Publisher Maria Victoria Soberano.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to visit several CARD MRI offices located in Calapan City, including CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO); CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank; and CARD MBA, the insurance arm of CARD MRI. This visit provided them a firsthand look at the financial and non-financial services offered by CARD MRI, from loans to insurance, demonstrating the inclusive support the organization gives to clients.

Beyond institutional visits, the tour also highlighted the cultural heritage of the province. Led by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, the tour company of CARD MRI, the media explored the Oriental Mindoro Heritage Museum and visited the Sto. Niño Cathedral. They also travelled to Puerto Galera to meet the Iraya Mangyan community. There, participants gained a meaningful glimpse into the traditional way of life and the artistry of the Mangyan people.

On the third and final day of the event, the media attended a center meeting of CARD Bank and CARD, Inc., where they gained insight into how center meetings are conducted and their significance to the overall operations of CARD MRI. They also visited Ms. Moreen Agutaya, a CARD Bank client and a local coffee shop owner, who has been with the institution for more than ten years.

To wrap up the event, a media briefing was held in Halcon’s Bar and Restaurant, attended by some of the CARD MRI officers based in Calapan City.