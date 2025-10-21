CARD MRI conducts media
tour in Oriental Mindoro
|
Media
practitioners from Laguna, Quezon, Batangas, Mindoro, and
Cavite participated in the Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure
Tour Program for Media held in Oriental Mindoro on September
24 to 26, 2025.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
October 21, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
The CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) concluded the
final leg of its 2025 Panaghiusa: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for
Media in Oriental Mindoro, held from September 24 to 26, 2025. This
event was designed to give media practitioners a deeper
understanding of CARD MRI’s operations and its commitment to
eradicate poverty.
“The role of the media in
disseminating information about microfinance is crucial. Their
influence is essential in extending the reach of our products and
services, expanding our impact, and serving even more clients,” CARD
MRI Publishing House President Ms. Marilyn Manila stated.
A total of 15 media
practitioners from Batangas, Mindoro, Laguna, Quezon, and Cavite
participated in the event. Among them were Dyaryo Veritas Assistant
Editor Marlon Alexander Luistro, Radyo Natin Calapan General Manager
Glady Mabini, Radyo Natin Bongabong Production Director Adonis Rene
Soratorio, Radyo Natin Pinamalayan Disc Jockey Arsept Sanchez, Radyo
Natin Roxas Station Manager Ricky Gusi, Maxx FM Station Manager
Anndee Christian Tumulak, Southern Tagalog Herald Managing Editor
Aura Flores, Ronda Balita Publisher Joel Cabactulan, ANDAMYO
CALABARZON Publication Editor-in-Chief Elvin Quizon, Kalahi FM
Station Manager Hancy Mayoralgo, ANDAMYO CALABARZON Publication
Publisher Ma Lourdes Zoleta, Operation Expose Representative Webster
Paginag, Wednesday Chronicle Representative Heidelita Paginag,
Sparkle News Editor-in-Chief Margie Bautista, and Straight News
Publishing Publisher Maria Victoria Soberano.
During the event,
participants had the opportunity to visit several CARD MRI offices
located in Calapan City, including CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO);
CARD Bank, a microfinance-oriented rural bank; and CARD MBA, the
insurance arm of CARD MRI. This visit provided them a firsthand look
at the financial and non-financial services offered by CARD MRI,
from loans to insurance, demonstrating the inclusive support the
organization gives to clients.
Beyond institutional
visits, the tour also highlighted the cultural heritage of the
province. Led by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, the tour company of CARD MRI,
the media explored the Oriental Mindoro Heritage Museum and visited
the Sto. Niño Cathedral. They also travelled to Puerto Galera to
meet the Iraya Mangyan community. There, participants gained a
meaningful glimpse into the traditional way of life and the artistry
of the Mangyan people.
On the third and final day
of the event, the media attended a center meeting of CARD Bank and
CARD, Inc., where they gained insight into how center meetings are
conducted and their significance to the overall operations of CARD
MRI. They also visited Ms. Moreen Agutaya, a CARD Bank client and a
local coffee shop owner, who has been with the institution for more
than ten years.
To wrap up the event, a
media briefing was held in Halcon’s Bar and Restaurant, attended by
some of the CARD MRI officers based in Calapan City.
The Panaghiusa: CARD MRI
Exposure Tour Program for media is set to continue in the following
years, further strengthening and maintaining the ties with media
practitioners nationwide.