CARD Rizal Bank celebrates 13 years of empowering families

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

October 22, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD RBI), a microfinance-oriented rural bank under the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), celebrated its 13 years of strengthening banking through innovative technology and a commitment to a sustainable future in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, on October 11, 2025.

“Marking our 13th founding anniversary is a powerful reminder of how technology and sustainability serve as pillars in expanding financial inclusion,” said CARD RBI President Lyneth Derequito. “By leveraging modern banking tools and sustainable practices, we continue to empower underserved communities and drive long-term, inclusive growth across the country.”

CARD MRI Rizal Bank has steadily increased access to essential financial services. These include microfinance loans specifically designed to support clients engaged in small businesses, enterprises, and livelihood projects.

Beyond providing loans, the bank encourages a culture of savings through a diverse range of deposit products tailored to meet the varied financial needs of its clients.

Reflecting CARD MRI’s holistic philosophy, CARD RBI also champions community development initiatives in education, healthcare, livelihood, disaster preparedness, and environmental sustainability to empower its clients not only financially but in every aspect of their lives.

“As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to enhancing our workforce’s capabilities and adopting cutting-edge technology to deliver quality banking services that adapt to the evolving needs of the communities we serve,” said CARD RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon.

The celebration was attended by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo Dequito and CARD RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon. Also present were CARD Senior Advisers Ms. Elma Valenzuela and Ms. Maria Gracia Contreras, CARD RBI Board of Director Ms. Marlene Algire, along with other CARD RBI officers, staff, and clients.

As part of the event, CARD RBI organized a Zumba session to promote physical wellness, and organized a Savings Caravan to highlight the importance of saving and to provide financial literacy to its clients present during the celebration.