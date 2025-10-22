CARD Rizal Bank
celebrates 13 years of empowering families
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
October 22, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD RBI), a microfinance-oriented rural
bank under the CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI),
celebrated its 13 years of strengthening banking through innovative
technology and a commitment to a sustainable future in Sta. Cruz,
Laguna, on October 11, 2025.
“Marking our 13th founding
anniversary is a powerful reminder of how technology and
sustainability serve as pillars in expanding financial inclusion,”
said CARD RBI President Lyneth Derequito. “By leveraging modern
banking tools and sustainable practices, we continue to empower
underserved communities and drive long-term, inclusive growth across
the country.”
CARD MRI Rizal Bank has
steadily increased access to essential financial services. These
include microfinance loans specifically designed to support clients
engaged in small businesses, enterprises, and livelihood projects.
Beyond providing loans,
the bank encourages a culture of savings through a diverse range of
deposit products tailored to meet the varied financial needs of its
clients.
Reflecting CARD MRI’s
holistic philosophy, CARD RBI also champions community development
initiatives in education, healthcare, livelihood, disaster
preparedness, and environmental sustainability to empower its
clients not only financially but in every aspect of their lives.
“As we look to the future,
we remain dedicated to enhancing our workforce’s capabilities and
adopting cutting-edge technology to deliver quality banking services
that adapt to the evolving needs of the communities we serve,” said
CARD RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon.
The celebration was
attended by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo Dequito and CARD
RBI Executive Vice President Ms. Juliana B. De Leon. Also present
were CARD Senior Advisers Ms. Elma Valenzuela and Ms. Maria Gracia
Contreras, CARD RBI Board of Director Ms. Marlene Algire, along with
other CARD RBI officers, staff, and clients.
As part of the event, CARD
RBI organized a Zumba session to promote physical wellness, and
organized a Savings Caravan to highlight the importance of saving
and to provide financial literacy to its clients present during the
celebration.
As of September 2025, CARD
RBI has disbursed over P11.9 billion in loans, operates 332 offices
– including 237 Branch Lite Units (BLUs) nationwide as approved by
the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas – and serves more than 879,000
clients, maintaining an impressive 99% repayment rate.